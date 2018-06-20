President Plans an Executive Order to Keep Families Together at Border

According to the New York Times, President Trump is preparing to issue an executive order that ends the separation of families by indefinitely detaining parents and children together, according to a person familiar with the plans. He wants to be “strong, not weak” so “we aren’t overrun by millions and millions of people.”



The Democrats and their media arm have been demanding the President use dictatorial powers to end the separation of families. They don’t mention the fact that the “vast, vast majority” of child border immigrants are alone, unaccompanied, sent by their abusive parents.

Tha authors say, “But it is unclear how Mr. Trump intends to claim the authority to violate what have been legal constraints on the treatment of children in government custody.”

But isn’t an EO what they wanted?

The authors, Maggie Haberman Michael D. Shear write: Mr. Trump’s executive order would seek to get around an existing 1997 consent decree, known as the Flores settlement, that prohibits the federal government from keeping children in immigration detention — even if they are with their parents — for more than 20 days.

There is nothing honest in this article. They are going with the manufactured media articles and Democrat narrative.

The articles states:

The order would keep families together, though it is unclear how Mr. Trump intends to claim the legal authority to violate what have been legal constraints on the proper treatment of children in government custody, which prevented former President Barack Obama from detaining families together during a similar flood of illegal immigration two years ago.

And the president could quickly find himself the subject of another legal challenge to his executive authority, much the way he attacked Mr. Obama for abusing the power of his office with an immigration executive order in 2014.

Mr. Trump is brilliantly calling the open borders globalists on their demands for an Executive Order [which they only want if it agrees with their views]. Despite the cleverness, the Times authors make it into a negative because that’s all they know how to do:

While Mr. Trump’s actions appear to stop short of calls for an end to the “zero tolerance” policy, it would be a remarkable retreat for a president who has steadfastly refused to apologize in almost any other context. And it would be a testament to the political power of the images of the immigrant children to move public opinion.

It gives testament to nothing. He is not giving in. He’s playing their game and they are in checkmate. Nice try NY Times!

STRONG, NOT WEAK

President Trump said that he would rather be strong and considered heartless than have the United States overrun by millions of illegal immigrants. He made his comments during a roundtable discussion to address the immigration crisis.

This is about our sovereignty, our freedoms, and preserving all that we have as a nation.