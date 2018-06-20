“Vast, Vast Majority of Child Border Crossers Were “Sent Alone” [Must-See Video]

The masses are being bombarded by a manufactured crisis and media lies about the children being separated from their families at the border as they cross illegally. Here is the truth:

REPORTER: “…How is this not specifically child abuse for these innocent children who are indeed being separated from their parents?”

NIELSEN: “So I want to be clear on a couple of other things. The vast majority, vast vast majority of children who are in the care of HHS right now — 10,000 of the 12,000 — were sent here alone by their parents. That’s when they were separated. So somehow we’ve conflated everything. But there’s two separate issues. 10,000 of those currently in custody were sent by their parents with strangers undertake a completely dangerous and deadly travel alone. We now care for them. We have high standards. We give them meals, we give them education, we give them medical care. There’s videos, there’s TVs, I visited the detention centers myself. That would be my answer to that question.”

The children were sent by child abusing parents and that should be the lead in the media stories. Allowing this is allowing abuse and it’s encouraging more of it. Only cartels are taking these children across the border.

We saw this reported at Breitbart and the Geller Report as well.

MUST-SEE VIDEO:

Americaworking.org

READ ABOUT THE NORTH AMERICA UNION ON THE LINK: