Hard-Left Peter Fonda Calls for Molestation of Barron, Attacks on ICE Agents

Peter Fonda wants Barron Trump put in cages with pedophiles and Sony will still release his new movie, but Roseanne makes a bad joke and has her career ruined.

Sometimes substance abuser, sometimes actor Peter Fonda, the hard-left brother of the hard-left Hanoi Jane, is calling for ICE agents addresses to be published along with the addresses of their kids’ schools. He wants them attacked somehow. It’s very dangerous.

He joins Communist-Anarchist Antifa who archived and posted ICE agents addresses so they can be hurt in some way.

These monsters don’t care that our law enforcement risk their lives everyday to protect all Americans, even them.

The aging ‘star’ also called for Barron Trump to be kidnapped and put in a cage with pedophiles.

Fonda tweeted: “Wanna stop this fucking monster? Really wanna stop this giant asshole?” Fonda asked. “90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN ASSHOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF ASSHOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS.” [sic angrier]

“WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. FUCK,” he added in a second tweet.

Wanna stop this fucking monster? Really wanna stop this giant asshole? 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND! THESE REPUBLICAN ASSHOLES ARE ALL IN ON IT! THE CHIEF ASSHOLE IS HAPPY WE ARE ALL VERY UPSET. WE HAVE TO GET EVEN MORE ANGRY WITH THESE REPUBLICANS — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

His third tweet called for Barron Trump to be kidnapped and put in a cage with pedophiles.

Donald Trump Jr. stood up for his younger brother calling Fonda’s since-deleted tweet “sick” and asking for Sony Pictures to drop the actor from “Boundaries” which is due on Friday. Trump Jr. also called on his followers to go after Fonda on Twitter.

“As an FYI @SonyPictures has a movie with him dropping in a few days. I wonder if they will apply the same rules to @iamfonda that they did to @therealroseanne. I have a strange suspicion that they wont do anything. Please RT, we deserve an answer!,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Wednesday. Melania Trump contacted Secret Service about his tweets but he has a lot of support from the insane left, like Nancy Sinatra.

He sent out a lot of disgusting tweets. Here’s one: “See if mother [Melania Trump] will will [sic] stand up against the giant a–hole she is married to,” Fonda tweeted. “90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country. F—.”

Another Fonda tweet called for Nielsen to be stripped naked and publicly whipped. That was applauded by Nancy Sinatra. Sinatra tweeted at Fonda, “Say how you really feel, Blues baby” followed by a heart emoji. Out of 12,000 border children, 2,000 were temporarily separated from their parents [by 72 hours HHS places them]. The other 10,000 were sent to the USA alone by their abusive parants, along some are teens working for cartels.