Real Collusion! Obama Funded Soros’s Socialist Operations in ALBANIA!

The DoJ/FBI is looking for collusion where there is none and they are busy inventing process crimes of perjury and obstruction. But the real collusion with foreign powers is right before their eyes. George Soros is one of the most insidious operatives.

Why is no one investigating George Soros, other than Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch? They found a case of collusion between Soros, our State Department, and Albanian socialists.

Judicial Watch obtained 32 pages of records showing the Obama administration sent U.S. taxpayers’ funds to a group backed by billionaire George Soros. The money was used to fund far-left causes and work with the socialist government on leftist judicial reform.

If Hillary were the President, this would still be going on, only worse.

In one of the Wikileaks emails, Huma Abedin wrote to then-Campaign Manager Robby Mook, on Oct. 7, 2014, to tell him Hillary was dining with Soros. In anticipation of Soros asking Hillary to attend a meeting of one of his leftist groups, she asked how to proceed.

“I would only do this for political reasons (ie to make Soros happy),” Mook replied.

During her time as secretary of state, Clinton received a message from Soros via his aides, on Jan. 23, 2011, to address “a serious situation” in Albania. Soros even included two actions that “need to be done urgently.” One of the suggestions was appointing “a mediator such as Carl Bildt, Martti Ahtisaari or Miroslav Lajcak…”

Clinton received the email the next day. On Jan. 27, Lajcak met Albanian leaders for a mediation effort. She was only secretary of state at the time. Imagine the damage she could do if she became President.

Judicial Watch was able to obtain documents showing USAID funds were funneled through the Civil Society Project to Soros’s leftist Open Society Foundations in Albania, particularly the Soros operation efforts to give the socialist government greater control of the judiciary. JW reported that USAID reportedly gave $9 million in 2016 to the “Justice for All” campaign, which is overseen by Soros’s “East West Management Institute.”

Soros is turning the world socialist and the United States is helping him. In fact, the Democrat Party has embraced him and his socialist ideals.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch obtained 32 pages of records showing that the Obama administration sent U.S. taxpayer funds overseas to a group backed by billionaire George Soros – which used the money to fund left-wing political activities in Albania. (1/11)https://t.co/K7Vhffovum — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 4, 2018