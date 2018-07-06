Red Hen Democrat Restaurant Reopens to a Protest in Lexington

About 13 protesters greeted the opening of The Red Hen Democrat restaurant. The leftist owner kicked press secretary Sarah Sanders and her family out on June 22nd after they began eating the appetizers.

The owner Stephanie Wilkinson did it because she doesn’t like the President and she’s his mouthpiece. Wilkinson marched in the leftist Women’s March with her family, all wearing pussy hats. She’s committed.

On the night of the event, one of her staff called to tell her Sanders was in the restaurant. She rushed down and, after a brief meeting with her staff, some of whom she said are LGBT, the decision was made to boot the Sanders party.

It led to an uproar that received national and even some international news. Mrs. Sanders has filed a Civil Rights complaint against the restaurant.

After the event, the owner and others joined her to hold signs and abuse the family who ate in a restaurant across the street. Mrs. Sanders and her husband had gone home by them, disgusted with the way they were treated.

Wilkinson had a lot of supporters but most of the feedback was negative against her. The President weighed in and referenced how dirty the outside of the restaurant is. The restaurant closed down for nine days and the owner had the outside cleaned up while it was closed. It reopened Thursday.

There appeared to a be private gathering taking place and a sign outside said it was fully booked.

THE PROTESTERS

The protesters held signs and expressed different opinions about whether they wanted to see the restaurant go out of business.

One protester held a sign saying: “We Shall Overcome…Democrats.” Others waved American and Virginia flags, according to a report in The Roanoke Times.

Some protesters said they hope The Red Hen goes out of business, while others demanded a public apology to Sanders from the owner.

Protester Jeff Hulbert told the newspaper it’s probably been “nothing but chaos” for the people working at the restaurant. However, he added: “We want to make a point that this place should be a place where all people can enjoy themselves.”

And Paul Brockman told WSLS-TV: “Actions have consequences, so some of the consequences (are) people like us being out here to alert the general public of what they did and let the marketplace decide.”

Others showed up to support the message Wilkinson sent when she refused service to Sanders.

“I thought it was very brave what the owner did,” Don Mandelkorn, who stopped by the restaurant Thursday in hopes of dining there, told the Times.

“It probably didn’t come easy. It was probably a difficult decision, but we wanted to support what she did, the actions she took.”

Is it brave to kick out an official and her family just trying to eat dinner? We have one sick society if that’s how we define bravery now.

It’s sad that these Northern leftists move to these beautiful conservative locales and ruin them.