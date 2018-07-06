Rep. Jordan Addresses Allegations by Guys Who Somehow Found Perkins Coie

After Jim Jordan announced he might run for Speaker, the left began an assault on his character, claiming that when he coached at Ohio State, he knew about sexual harassment by a team doctor in 2005 and did not report it.

It’s important to note that Rep. Jordan is also one of the most outspoken politicians accusing the DoJ and FBI of corruption.

The doctor was accused at the time of groping the players on the wrestling team. After the accusations were made public, the doctor killed himself.

HILLARY’S FIRM IS HANDLING THE COMPLAINTS

The law firm handling the accusations against Rep. Jordan is Perkins Coie, the Fusion GPS/Hillary/dossier firm. That is very suspect as is the timing.

Jim Jordan, a former assistant coach at Ohio State, was originally accused by two wrestlers, Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts, CBS News reports. They are both liars and crooks but three or four more have since turned up saying the same thing. On the other hand, there are many more players and others coming out in support of Jim Jordan, saying it’s not true.

NBC reported the allegations on Tuesday. Jordan told the media on Wednesday, “We knew of no abuse. Never heard of abuse. If we had, we would have reported it.”

It is incredibly odd that these players waited thirteen years to say something and then somehow found Hillary’s law firm. The only thing they’re missing is to invent something like it was a Russian doctor tied to Putin.

TWO ORIGINAL ACCUSERS ARE DIRTBAGS

Yetts is a felon. Beginning in 2007, Yetts served 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal mail fraud charges. Yetts was accused of bilking investors out of $1.8 million as part of an investment scheme he ran from 1998 to 2001, CBS News reports.

DiSabato is accused of bullying the widow of a dead Marine over a memorial fund set up in her husband’s name. He faces a defamation lawsuit. Disabato has faced several lawsuits.

Widow Karen Mendoza allowed him to use her deceased husband’s name for a memorial he said was in his honor but which was for his own martial arts venture. It ended in a cease and desist order followed by him harassing her out of revenge.

Daily Caller has more about these two complainants, but, as we said, three or four more are saying he knew. They are now also saying Jordan and others ogled players as they showered.

REP. JORDAN DEFENDS HIMSELF

This past week, Rep. Jordan’s son was married, his young nephew died, and these allegations came out. It’s been a tough week for him. Rep. Jordan is a good man and the Sentinel doesn’t believe a word of it.

This is what the left does. They lie and accuse every effective Republican of some kind of sexual dalliance. Why should we believe these people? They will do anything to destroy people on the political right.

Listen to what Rep. Jordan told Bret Baier on Special Report in the video below. He was a little confusing in this clip when he called it locker room talk but he seemed upset over the loss of his nephew so we will have to wait for an additional explanation. At the end, he clearly said he never heard anything in the locker room when Bret Baier revisited it.

It’s also odd that these players were groped by the school doctor a number of times but kept going back to him. What’s wrong with them? They were adults in college.

The left is unhinged and filled with hate. They lie and attack. Nothing they say is credible. This is all very suspect.

Watch:

