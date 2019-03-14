Rep Adam Schiff Has Shady Backers

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, was openly aided by MoveOn.org in his 2000 Congressional campaign against Republican incumbent Jim Rogan. MoveOn is heavily funded by George Soros’s Open Society.

Once these leftists get in, it’s impossible to get rid of them. And even back in 2000, and before that, Soros was buying elections. His goal is to establish the one-party United States.

CNN reported that “By 2000, MoveOn.org was raising $2 million for Democratic candidates, including more than $100,000 to help California’s Adam Schiff beat Congressman James Rogan, one of the House managers during Clinton’s impeachment trial.”

Schiff’s 2000 campaign bio states that he was “awarded the prestigious Toll Fellowship, sponsored by The Council of State Governments.”

MoveOn is funded in part by George Soros and The Council of State Governments, a nonprofit that monitors federal government activities. It too is heavily financed by Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

The Open Society provided the group with $320,000 in 2003; $1 million in 2004 and another $100,000 that year alone.

SOROS TIES RUN DEEP

In 2009, Schiff introduced the Criminal Justice Reinvestment Act. The bill was described by the Justice Center at the Soros-funded Council of State Governments – which gave Schiff the Toll Fellowship award – as providing “grants to state and local governments to design and advance data-driven, consensus-based strategies to reduce corrections spending and increase public safety.”

A press release from the Council of State Governments said that Schiff’s bill “builds on the justice reinvestment work done by the Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center in Texas, Kansas, Vermont, Rhode Island, and seven other states.”

The Justice Center’s justice reinvestment initiative was itself directly supported by Soros’s Open Society, the press release documents reveal.

In 2014, the Open Society released a statement publicly supporting legislation by Schiff “requiring the president to provide an annual public report on the total number of persons killed or injured in drone strikes.” The Open Society further signed a joint statement with other leftwing groups, including organizations financed by Soros, supporting Schiff’s Targeted Lethal Force Transparency Act.

The Soros organization backed other legislation as well.

THE LIAR ON THE TRUTH SQUAD

Remember Barack Obama’s Truth Squad? It was Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign hit squad and it spread a lot of lies in the name of truth. Schiff was a member of that squad. That is ironic given his reputation as a notorious prevaricator.

Schiff is backed by the far-left SEIU, AFSCME, and coalitions of immigrants’ rights-amnesty-open borders groups.

The congressman from California is interested in running for Senator Dianne Feinstein’s seat and he can do even more damage in that role.

In the meantime, he is launching investigations into the President, spreading wild conspiracy theories about him, and claiming he has proof that Trump colluded with Russia. He never presents any proof, just blathers.

When he isn’t lying, he’s leaking.

NEWT GINGRICH SAYS HE’S COVERING UP AN INDEFENSIBLE SCANDAL

Adam Schiff is desperately trying to cover up an indefensible situation. The information we’re learning should be startling to anyone — even a liberal Democrat. https://t.co/MaJiJXBJMn pic.twitter.com/ygvtrGASvH — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2018