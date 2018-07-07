Rep. Gowdy Filets Democrat Nuisance Rep. Adam Schiff

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) gave a very long mocking commentary about Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) after Fox News host Jason Chaffetz asked him to comment about Schiff’s complaints against Republicans on the House Intel Committee.

Gowdy laughed off Schiff’s insult referring to him and other Republicans as the “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.” Then he tore into him.

SCHIFF’S A REJECT

“Let me tell you this about Adam,” Gowdy said, “Adam’s had a terrible last couple of years. He wanted to be the attorney general under Hillary Clinton and no one in the country worked harder to protect her than Adam Schiff.”

“He wanted to be the head of the CIA,” he claimed. “He wanted to run for Senate in the People’s Republic of California, but he couldn’t win either of those seats. So now, now he wants to be the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, speaking of the apocalypse, Adam Schiff wants to be the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.” Gowdy then lists Schiff’s attempts to hide information.

THE LIST

“If you ever have, I dunno, a couple of free months with nothing else to do.” Gowdy continued, “I want you to go back, Jason, and think of all the things you would not know if you had taken Adam Schiff’s advice.”

“You wouldn’t know the whole spontaneous reaction to a video was a hoax in Libya,” he said with emphasis. “You would have never have read the first [Ambassador] Chris Stevens email.”

“You wouldn’t know that Hillary Clinton had this unique email arrangement with herself because Adam Schiff did everything in his power to keep you from finding out,” he added.

“You wouldn’t know about the dossier,” he continued, “you wouldn’t know who funded it, you wouldn’t know it was used in a court proceeding, you wouldn’t know about [FBI official Peter] Strzok and [former FBI lawyer Lisa] Page, in fact you wouldn’t even be having a show tonight. You wouldn’t be having a show about Strzok and Page if Adam Schiff had had his way.”

Republicans don’t give ‘much of a damn’ about Schiff

WHEN MAXINE IS PRESIDENT, SCHIFF WILL BE AG

“So look, if they secede from the Union and President Maxine Waters wants to make him the attorney general in California, more power to him,” Gowdy said while Fox News’ Jason Chaffetz, the former U.S. representative from Utah, laughed.

“Otherwise, I don’t think anybody on my side of the aisle gives much of a damn of what Adam Schiff thinks,” Gowdy concluded.

The House Intelligence Committee under Devin Nunes has been under constant assault by Democrats with Adam Schiff leading the charge.

Watch: