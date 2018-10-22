Report That the Army of Marchers Has Grown in Size to More Than 10,000

The migrant marchers have reportedly grown in size to over 10,000. They are mostly young men and they are coming in brazenly, some are bashing the United States and waving flags of Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

The militant migrants are burning U.S. flags. They will fit right in with all the other dissidents in the country.

Dennis Michael Lynch has many contacts among the Border Patrol and has made numerous documentaries about the crisis on the border. The border agents tell him there are now more than 10,000 in the approaching army of leftist hordes.

These people are using weaponized Central American poor as shields. This is a grave national security threat. The men coming in — and most are men — are young. This is an invasion. What don’t Democrats and the media understand?

A leader of the ‘migrants’ is a man who was arrested for entering Guatemala illegally. His name is Bartolo Fuentes and he is a former legislator in the radical leftist Libre Party, the party of communist dictator José Zelaya.

Dennis Lynch posted a number of recent photos this evening and wrote:

Look at the photos below. All of these people will enter the United States. As of now, unless the president takes strong-willed measures and keeps to his campaign promises, all of these people will get into America and be shipped off to our towns. They will all get jobs, collect welfare, receive free schooling, and in many cases share diseases or commit crimes or both. How many Americans will be hurt, assaulted, displaced or perhaps killed by any one of the people you see in these photos?

Lynch is afraid the President will not stop them. He needs to have faith. President Trump will do something.

WE CAN’T EVEN DEAL WITH THE ONES WE HAVE AND THEY ARE BEING RELEASED

Last Thursday, Numbers USA reported that they have no more space for the constant, intense flow of illegal aliens flooding the country. They are quick-releasing them into the interior of the country.

Whatever the President has in mind, Congress still must act immediately to counteract the Flores rule and other Obama-era laws that allow this invasion. It’s unaffordable, unsustainable, and God knows how many criminals and terrorists are in the country. We are importing the horrendous culture of the most violent cultures in the world.

This has to stop but stopping them with the military will lead to violence with this crew coming up. Democrats are openly aiding and abetting the enemy, perhaps unwittingly, calling them refugees. Some are probably refugees, weaponized refugees, some are just job seekers, but many are likely dangerous.

A lot of people are complicit in ruining this country. The people in the march are coming from the most violent countries in the world. In fact, the march started in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the murder capital of the world.

WHAT WILL PRESIDENT TRUMP DO?

This army of militants, who hate the USA, is “10 abreast in a line stretching approximately a mile” as they march through Mexico, the Associated Press reported. It has grown since then. Mexican police are riding alongside them. They can’t contain them, even if they want to.

The President sounded pragmatic in Nevada at a rally.

“Is that an incredible situation?” Trump said during a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada. “We’re going to figure it out,” he said, suggesting his administration has a solution, but planned to keep that information “low key until the election.”

He did say, “They’re not coming into this country.”

They will make it by Election Day. Notice the chartered busses helping them on their trip.

WATCH THE MOST RECENT CLIPS

