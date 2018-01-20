Russian Lawyer at Trump Tower Debunks Russia Dossier as “Dirty Rumors”

Fox News’s Catherine Herridge reported on a recent interview with Natalia Veselnitskaya on Special Report Friday. She is the subject of a Trump Tower meeting which is at the center of the Russia-Trump collusion controversy. She attended the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and others, hoping to discuss the Magnitsky Act and Russian adoptions. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes.

Veselnitskaya has problems with the Steele dossier, calling it a “really unacceptable document.” She said she couldn’t read it through to the end because it’s the kind of paper that makes you just want to get into the shower afterwards. It’s filled with “dirty rumors”, she said.

Herridge asked if the FBI should have relied on the dossier. The Russian attorney replied, “I think that any special agency should check information they receive. But what happened? They couldn’t find facts.”

“Veselnitskaya knows Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson well,” Herridge said, adding that “for at least three years he worked for her client, Prevezon, a Russian-owned real estate company which was sued by the U.S. Government over money-laundering allegations involving multiple New York City properties.”

Veselnitskaya told Fox News the memos that formed much of the dossier is “a collection of paranoid rumors” and that she would have expected better work from Glenn Simpson.

“I know Glenn and how he can work with information. I can’t even use the word dossier for this. It’s not a dossier. It’s some kind of hodge-podge nonsense.”

It seems “an unacceptable document” and “hodgepodge nonsense” is fine for the FISA court and the FBI under Jim Comey.