Santa Claus Could Become Gender-Neutral or a Hipster

According to a survey conducted by a logo company called Graphic Springs, the majority of Brits and Americans want to modernize Santa Claus. Some want a “gender-neutral” St. Nick which would destroy the tradition entirely.

One might as well say you are going to abandon Santa Claus.

They only surveyed 800 people in the U.S. and Britain asking how they would rebrand Santa for the 21st century.

The group then submitted the responses from the first survey to a wider group of 4,000 individuals to vote on.

“About 23 percent of respondents think Santa should have an iPhone, while 25 percent said Saint Nicholas should wear sneakers or trainers. Eighteen percent said he should be “more hipster,” while 22 percent said he should ditch the sleigh and reindeer for a flying car,” Fox News reported.

Around a quarter of respondents also said that Santa should give up the North Pole toy workshop and just admit that he uses Amazon Prime like everyone else buying gifts for Christmas.

Can a logo company destroy Santa? Probably.

What do you think? Any ideas?