The FBI has allowed the Grassley-Graham memo to be published mostly unredacted. It is the smoking gun.
It seems the entire bulk of the FISA application came from the dossier and the FBI relied on a guy – Christopher Steele – who was getting his information from Clinton operatives. These same Clinton operatives were paying the Russians for the information.
Clinton (her operatives) bought a FISA warrant against her opponents and she (her operatives) conspired with Russians.
The FBI knew it was funded by the Clinton campaign and the DNC but never told the FISC (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court). The same goes for the renewals.
They made an application to a FISC with an unverified dossier funded by Democrats and aimed at spying on the Trump campaign.
James Comey and a few others need to go to jail.
Trey Gowdy is strongly hinting that Sidney Blumenthal was involved in leaking information for the dossier.
This tweet from congressman Zeldin summarizes it well.
Secret warrant at secret court to spy on a US citizen relied on unverified dossier w/out disclosing (1) DNC & Clinton campaign funded (2) Steele was bad & compromised source (3) known conflicts & anti-Trump bias at highest levels of DOJ/FBI, etc. So important for govt to provide!
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 6, 2018
2018-02-06 CEG LG to DOJ FBI (Unclassified Steele Referral) on Scribd
Great! Drop this Before the Democrats bullSchiff Memo comes out.
What is precious about this is one of the two is none other than the media darling, Lindsey Graham.
When the FBI goes before the Court and swears he states, “to the best of my ability”, and this is allowed to pass. Evidently this caveat, “best of my ability” doesn’t actually apply to defendants caught up by the FBI. I heard on a news program that Martha Stewart didn’t actually lie. Instead she “believed to the best of her ability” she WAS truthful. If this is the case then it is much worse than I thought or imagined. So, basically, what we have is when giving testimony if you make any “mistake” then you are guilty. We know how “mistakes” can turn out when crawling and begging for your life and are killed for a “mistake”.
I have in the past had concerns about our Justice system but the more I’ve found in the past decade or so is leaving me with utter scorn for our “System of Justice”. This latest scandal of corruption has finally reached a level that will not allow for a positive opinion of the system, for me anyway.
This Carter Page affair is getting much more interesting. First Page 19 of the Carter Page HPSCI hearing of Nov 2, 2017 Confirms unequivocally that Page was, indeed, the “Male-1” in the Russian Spy case.
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/carter_page_hpsci_hearing_transcript_nov_2_2017.pdf
I haven’t went through the twitter links in the videos but the information is compelling. Evidently Carter Page has been singing about, what we now know, even before the election, the Hillary campaign, FBI , DOJ. I guess media brushed him off as a lunatic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__WCSJnSz5M