SELLING OUT! Tech Giants Are Unabashedly Sharia & Totalitarian-Compliant

As tech giants blatantly censor conservatives, some who are extreme, but many who are not, they are at the same time aiding and abetting totalitarianism. There are many examples, and we expose a few shocking ones in this piece.

CANADA TWITTER ABIDES BY PAKISTANI BLASPHEMY LAWS

Toronto Sun opinion pages editor Anthony Furey told his readers that he received an email from Twitter that he was violating Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. In a Sunday column, he wrote that “he thought it was spam.”

“The email that hit my inbox Friday morning had the subject line ‘Twitter Receipt of Correspondence’ and the sender was ‘Twitter Legal.’”

Twitter told Furey they were taking this opportunity to inform him that it had received “official correspondence regarding your Twitter account.” Twitter then passed on the word from Pakistan that he violated Section 37 of PECA-2016, Section 295 B and Section 295 C of the Pakistan penal code.

The penalty for such violation in Pakistan is DEATH. Furey found it referenced tweets from years ago that included a collage of cartoons about the Muslim prophet Muhammad.

Google recently approved an app for Muslims to report people who commit blasphemy. This is Hitlerian. It was Adolf who promoted and threatened the populace into reporting their friends, family, and neighbors for so-called violations, including harboring Jews.

HITLERIAN APPS

The app is called “Smart Pakem” and it was launched in Indonesia last month after the Indonesian government requested it.

To uphold the fascist Sharia Law, the app will help target and report the “misguided.” All insults against Mohammed or the recognition of any religion besides Islam is strictly forbidden in that nation.

Indonesia forbids ‘heresy,’ and they put people in prison for up to five years for it.

It is drawing fire, but nothing will happen.

GOOGLE’S SECRET CHINA PROJECT

Google is also working with China on the secretive China project, known as Dragonfly. Make a note of the fact that anyone who works with China must also share all their secrets. China doesn’t have to steal them; the United States companies gladly give them away.

The censored search engine they are designing blacklists broad categories of information about human rights, democracy, and peaceful protest. It would link Chinese users’ searches to their personal cell phone number and store people’s search records inside the data centers of a Chinese company in Beijing or Shanghai, which would be accessible to China’s authoritarian Communist Party government.

For all their talk of President Trump being an authoritarian, the opposite is true.

A new movie called, The Creepy Line, exposes some of the corruption in the monopolies by private companies like Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. People need to pay attention.

We all get that companies want to make money, but we also know they are biased left. In their effort to make money, it is the communists they prefer to help, not conservatives. They demonized Republicans in this country while aiding and abetting totalitarian regimes. While these companies worry about conservative values infiltrating the public and affecting voting, they are fostering a Hitler mentality in the name of their freedom to do whatever they damn well want to do.

NO BIAS HERE

Google isn’t worried about bias, and are only focused on stopping leaks and the “f***in leakers”.

THE GOOGLE BSer IS LIVE

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, a genius with extraordinary knowledge in his field, will be interviewed today by people in Congress who know very little about his field. So, don’t hold out too much hope for a breakthrough of any kind. Pichai plans to stress that they hold no bias. [Maybe he means no bias for Sharia]

As of 10:44 a.m., Congress is already asking irrelevant or trite questions and there will be no accountability or substantive follow-through.

