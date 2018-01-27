“Shocking” Intelligence Memo Tied to the Dossier

Rep. Ron DeSantis confirmed that the much talked about classified memo deals with the Obama administration using the Clinton-funded dossier used to spy on the Trump campaign.
The representative told the Fox & Friend’s hosts that Rod Rosenstein fought “tooth and nail” to keep the intelligence in the Memo from seeing the light of day.
He added that, as he read The Memo, he thought of the Peter Strzok “Insurance Policy”, which he believes is the Mueller investigation.
THE “INSURANCE POLICY” IS THE MUELLER INVESTIGATION: SEDITIOUS CONSPIRACY.#ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/SFUdWlaqGu
Sharyl Attkisson, writing for the hill, pondered the question of What happens when federal agencies accused of possible wrongdoing also control the alleged evidence against them? She writes:
First, there’s the alleged improper use of politically funded opposition research to justify secret warrants to spy on U.S. citizens for political purposes.
Second, if corruption is ultimately identified at high levels in our intel agencies, it would necessitate a re-examination of every case and issue the officials touched over the past decade — or two — under administrations of both parties.
The FBI which stonewalls on every request Congress makes is demanding to look at the Memo. It’s very ironic.
They know what’s in the Memo, they already got a summary from Congress reviewing the files they reviewed. That happened at the same time the Senate Judiciary recommended charges against Christopher Steele.
As Senator Grassley said two days ago, he said, “It sure looks like a bureaucratic game of hide the ball, rather than a genuine concern about national security.”
Rosenstain is a traitor he is not an honored member of the U.S. Department of Justice, he is a political tool of the left, without integrity or honor and is a member of the Trio, with his other shitbirds, Mueller and Comey to take down the President and our system of voting. Scalp this phony, expose this left wing SOB. Mueller knows what the term, “SHITBIRD” means, I assure you. Time to stand up for the Rule of Law. No guts, no glory, but the going may get gory, Semper Fi. Mueller is not fit to lick the boots of John Kelley or Mad Dog Mattis. Send his ass to Gitmo and get the truth out of him……………………………….Put him in the same cell as “General” Blumenthal, that famous Marine.
There are certainly a number of convenient circumstances in this entire affair. If Mueller is identified as a “co-conspirator” it would be interesting to hear what the Republicans who heaped the utmost praise on him would THEN say. There is NO doubt many of those “Republicans” really believed all the nonsense from the very beginning. If one would have examined All the videos, back to the 80’s, it would have been entirely obvious that Trump could NOT be some Russian agent, which WAS the entire premise of the dossier, although it WAS self-contradictory.
I was quite surprised when Rosenstein so quickly appointed the Special Counsel, AND, wrote it with NO underlying criminal offense. Instead, the entire premise was a “counter-intelligence” investigation. What was left out, And admitted to by Rosenstein himself, was any specifics of the investigation were handled “orally”. Really. Therefore, Mueller is NOT an “Independent Counsel, but is “Directed” by Rosenstein himself. What does Rosenstein know and When did he know it.
We certainly do not know any “facts” to speak of but all the circumstantial evidence points to a “wide-spread” conspiracy. It surely is conspicuous that all the players in the Uranium One scandal are the same players in This scandal.
If the “insurance policy” is as what it appears to be then unquestionably the players should spend a lifetime in prison, at Leavenworth. Some speak of Treason charges but that has certain specifics that is difficult to apply. The actions can be considered treasonous but the charge, according to the Constitution, requires certain parameters.
It’s high time that Congress considers legislation that goes to the root of these type of problems. The FISA courts’ release of wrongdoing committed by the FBI and Intelligence outlines the depth of nefarious activity. There was NO consequence when it was divulged that sensitive information on US Persons were funneled to “private contractors”. At this time we can only assume that “contractor” was FusionGPS. When such a violation occurs the perpetrators should lose their cushy Government job and be forbidden to work in any capacity whether State or Federal, including any contracting, lobbying or any other effort. For example, if a law firm does work for State or Federal it would be prohibited, since generally these are lucrative positions.
Now, that is only for those circumstances where the action didn’t specifically harm another. In the current case where harm Has been done to more than one it should necessitate long prison terms along with recompense for damages. Harsh penalties NEED to be enacted for ANYONE who “abuses” their power.