South Carolina Congressman Will NOT Seek Re-Election

South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy will not return to Congress this year. He is returning to law.

“I will not be filing for re-election to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office; instead I will be returning to the justice system,” Gowdy said in a statement.

He has been in Congress since 2010 and served on very high profile committees — the House Intelligence Committee and the Benghazi Committee.

The 53-year old said, “Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system,” he said. “As I look back on my career, it is the jobs that both seek and reward fairness that are most rewarding.”

Gowdy joins many other committee chairs who are leaving at the end of the year.

They include: Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Lamar Smith of Texas; Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce of California; Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia; Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania; Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas; House Administration Chairman Gregg Harper of Mississippi; House Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black of Tennessee and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen.

One must wonder why anyone would want one of these jobs, especially Republicans who are being damaged and destroyed by the left and the media in particular. It’s not a good message about the state of the nation.

HIS STATEMENT

There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system. Full statement here → pic.twitter.com/7I8AApqvs1 — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 31, 2018