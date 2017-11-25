St. Louis State Rep Who Rapped About Dismembering People Is Arrested Again

Bruce Franks Jr., a St. Louis state representative who has rapped about dismembering people, was arrested for a second time in St. Louis. It was his second arrest in two months.

He was arrested during Black Friday protests that he advertised beforehand. Jr. was among seven people arrested after they marched through the St. Louis Galleria mall, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The protesters terrorized shoppers, chanting “Shut it down!” as they marched through the mall.

This was his Twitter ad.

What a beautiful day to go shopping! Together pic.twitter.com/JUCEZEiFXP — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) November 24, 2017

He’s not only encouraging anarchy, he is lying about what is going on.

@brucefranksjr and the crew who showed up at the Galleria today – thanks for standing up for justice today and everyday. #nojusticenopeace — Austin Smith (@austinmilesmith) November 25, 2017

On Friday, 50 protesters demanded the release of all trouble makers.

The protests was an anti-Black Friday protest.

The protest in the store was part of an economic boycott effort announced in early November by African-American clergy and activists over issues from police treatment of blacks to bank loan practices to infrastructure neglect in the northern part of St. Louis, Stl Today reported. Marxists hate law enforcement unless they control them.

Jr. was arrested in October also according to Riverfront Times and Right Observer. They were illegally blocking traffic.

This is the state of affairs in America today. Office holders who are anarchists and instead of upholding the law, are breaking it.

He rapped about “offing them snitches”, dragging them behind his Chrysler, and went on to own an Allstate office. From there, he won election under suspicious circumstances.