Mary Doestch, a 25-year old veteran of the U.S. Department of State, said President Trump’s immigration order didn’t go far enough. As a refugee coordinator throughout the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Cuba, she saw the abuses and fraud in the refugee program first-hand, according to The Chicago Tribune.

She said she knows “about the entrenched interests that fight every effort to implement much-needed reform” and denied the claims of enhanced vetting are legitimate.

It’s impossible, she said, to vet an individual who has “no type of an official record”, especially in countries “compromised by terrorism”

She saw it hundreds of times.

The last ten years saw an escalation, she said.

Nonetheless, during the past decade and specifically under the Obama administration, the Refugee Admissions Program continued to expand blindly, seemingly without concern for security or whether it served the best interests of its own citizens. For instance, the legally questionable resettlement of refugees from Malta to the United States grew substantially, despite the fact that as a European country with a functioning asylum system, “refugees” should have remained there under the internationally accepted concept of “the country of first asylum.” Similarly, the “special” in-country refugee programs in Cuba and Russia continue, although they are laden with fraud and far too often simply admit economic migrants rather than actual refugees.

Would anyone doubt this rings true?

We’re taking in Iranian refugees while Iran is screaming “Death to America” in the streets of Tehran.

Even after this, there are still those who will say it’s not relevant, there haven’t been any attacks. Being proactive is out.