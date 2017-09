Stephen Colbert gave a Nazi salute on TV while discussing former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and President Trump. Aside from his very unfunny routine — he should be fired just for that — will he be fired like Jeffrey Lord?

Lord was fired by CNN for jokingly saying, “Sieg Heil” at a liberal critic while on air.

Another unfunny comedian Chelsea Handler said people who make Nazi salutes as a joke should be prosecuted. Will she call for Colbert’s arrest?