Steve Bannon Worries Trump Can’t Survive an Impeachment Vote

Trump ally and former White House advisor Steve Bannon is alleged to be afraid President Trump wouldn’t survive an impeachment vote which he says all the Democrats and establishment Republicans are itching to do.

An article at Vanity Fair, quotes sources quoting Bannon. Worried about Trump’s falling poll numbers and failed legislative initiatives, Bannon wants Trump to get serious, “Stop joking around, stop tweeting”, he has allegedly said.

Two weeks ago, according to a source, Bannon did a spitball analysis of the Cabinet to see which members would remain loyal to Trump in the event the 25th Amendment were invoked, thereby triggering a vote to remove the president from office. Bannon recently told people he’s not sure if Trump would survive such a vote.

Bannon’s full of it. It would take a two-thirds vote of the Senate and right now that isn’t going to happen.

The Russia investigation has the potential to take Trump down, Bannon believes, and it is said to be causing concern among White House insiders. Some want him to take a hard line against Mueller and others want a soft approach such as defunding him.

Bannon has discussed ways to pressure Congress to defund Mueller’s investigation or limit its scope. “Mueller shouldn’t be allowed to be a clean shot on goal,” a Bannon confidant told me. “He must be contested and checked. Right now he has unchecked power.”

Trump is said to be angry about the unfairness of it all and wonders when Uranium One is going to be investigated by the swamp rats.

The President needs to do something about Mueller according to the White House consensus. Roger Stone says an investigation of Uranium One would look into the FBI’s role. Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein would have to recuse. Trump can’t fire Mueller but that could push him aside.

Meanwhile Democrats are writing up articles of impeachment as we speak and waiting to strike.

Many Republicans are too. It was John McCain who told an audience of Midshipmen at Annapolis that there must be “no more America First”. That is what it is really about.

If Bannon keeps talking, he might take Trump down. Bannon needs to shut up and stop counting phantom votes. If Republicans lose the Senate, it would be possible but that hasn’t happened yet.

If Trump is taken down, there will be a serious negative reaction from his voters.