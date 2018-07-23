Stormy Faces Divorce as She Tries to Take Her 7-Year Old on a Strip Club Tour

Smoking Gun reveals that Stormy Daniels husband Glendon Crain, 41, has filed for divorce on grounds of adultery. Her creepy lawyer Michael Avenatti “vehemently disputed” the charges in a tweet.

My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 23, 2018

Crain, a musician/porn performer, wed the 39-year-old actress in 2015. They have a 7-year old daughter.

In addition to the divorce petition, Crain filed for a temporary restraining order barring Daniels from threatening or causing bodily injury to Crain or the couple’s child. The TRO application also requested that Daniels be restrained from withdrawing or transferring any of the couple’s assets. In addition, the filing asks that anyone “employed in the adult entertainment industry” be kept away from the pair’s daughter.

When Stormy, aka Stephanie Clifford, ran for the senate in 2009 to ruin David Vitter’s chances of winning in Louisiana, she was arrested for beating up her husband. The Smoking Gun reported Daniels became angry with her husband for the way the laundry was done. There was also a dispute over payment of bills. Her husband at the time was a man named Michael Moz.

STRIP JOINT TOUR WITH HER 7-YEAR OLD?

None of that is the story. The story, if true, is the floozy Stormy plans to take the 7-year old child with her on her strip joint tour.

In an affidavit, Crain alleged that Daniels recently purchased an airplane ticket so that the couple’s daughter could join her on a tour of U.S. strip clubs. “This will involve the child being on her tour bus with other adult performers and producers,” Crain charged. “This will place my child in eminent threat of serious and immediate physical or emotional harm.”