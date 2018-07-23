‘Future of the Democrat Party’ Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Takes $$$$ from Big Banks

The anti-Capitalist, described as the ‘future of the Democrat Party’, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likes taking money from some unusual sources. Her donations come from big banks and private equity firms. This is typical for hypocrites. George Soros is also donating to her campaign but that is to be expected.

The Daily Wire reports:

According to Open Secrets, Ocasio-Cortez’s top donors are “Justice Democrats” — a Democratic socialist national organization — and the Soros-funded activist arm, MoveOn.org. But among her top ten donors are “big bank,” J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and Elevation Partners, “an American private equity firm that invests in intellectual property and media and entertainment companies.”

The donations aren’t large but that’s what her race warrants.

She’s just following in the footsteps of other Socialist Democrats like Elizabeth Warren who eagerly takes money from the banks she rails against.

Ocasio-Cortez is clueless. She wants to abolish ICE, knows nothing about economics, believes in open borders and abolishing prisons. We mustn’t forget her stance on Israel, she is against them and thinks they are occupying Palestine.

SHE’S TESTY AND DOPEY

She picked a fight with her former Democrat opponent in the primary, Joe Crowley, and accused him of planning to run on the sly as an Independent. She was completely wrong which is what she is on everything.

Gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is her latest victim. During a campaign speech, he called her a “girl or whatever she is.”

“You look at this girl, Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe,” DeSantis said in the speech. “It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance. And it’s problematic.”

“You’re just repeating these canned, left-wing talking points, and you’re somehow the savior of the Democratic Party? Good Lord!” De Santis said, adding: “She has no clue what she’s talking about.”

The left-wing outlets like HuffPo made an issue of it.

Ocasio-Cortez immediately went to the old standby, identity politics, and referred to her Puerto Rican heritage. DeSantis then shot back that his problem is not with her identity, but with her “unhinged socialist views. Socialism doesn’t work, Israel isn’t occupying “Palestine,” borders matter and the unemployment rate is down because of good policies, not because people are ‘working two jobs.’”

That is the point after all, as much as her supporters in the media try to divert attention to his calling her a girl or whatever.

My problem is not with your identity but with your unhinged socialist views. Socialism doesn’t work, Israel isn’t occupying “Palestine,” borders matter and the unemployment rate is down because of good policies, not because people are “working two jobs.” https://t.co/QwkqCibLLR — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) July 23, 2018

“Trust me,” DeSantis added in a second tweet, “socialism wrapped in ignorance is something Floridians from all walks of life reject.”

THE DINGBAT IS COMMITTED

The girl is committed to socialism. She is the perfect person to represent the future of the party of freebies.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “We will not rest until every person in this country is paid a living wage to lead a dignified life.” pic.twitter.com/6u73x2kyVI — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 23, 2018