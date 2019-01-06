Susan Collins, Chris Wallace Stand with Far-Left on Border Security

The Hill reports that [Republicrat] Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that she would support holding a Senate vote on bills passed in the House to reopen parts of the government without any border security in return.

Collins is, in truth, a moderate Democrat, a RINO, a Republican in Name Only, but if she doesn’t lean left, we will get a Democrat in her place.

Collins said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she understands Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is in a difficult spot because the president may not sign bills passed by the Democratic-held House. Despite that, she pressed for a vote to reopen agencies like Agriculture, Interior, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development.

WHO WON’T COMPROMISE?

“I’m frustrated in the situation that we’ve gotten to this point where both sides appear to be intransigent,” Collins said. “It is not a sign of weakness to figure out a middle ground. I think that both sides need to indicate a willingness to listen and to compromise.”

Her comments are very unfair. The Democrats won’t compromise at all, and the President is offering up several alternatives. When Secretary Nielsen attempted to give Democrats the facts about how dangerous these open borders are, the Democrats in the meetings on Wednesday and Friday, refused to listen. It’s called plausible deniability.

With the media entirely on the side of the left, Democrats can say and do anything they want. Collins is a smart woman and knows the score. She shouldn’t be siding with the left on the wording too.

The Democrats will offer NOTHING for the wall for political expediency. Border Patrol says we need some walls.

IT’S NOT A POLITICAL WEAPONS; IT’S A CONSTITUTIONAL TOOL

Collins argued that Congress should pass appropriations bills before the end of the fiscal year to avoid the threat of a shutdown being used as a political weapon.

It’s not a political weapon. The shutdown is a legitimate constitutional tool to be used in just such a case. The border is in crisis. We have 2300 foreigners of unknown origin and identity flooding into the USA DAILY. Another 50 a day with severe, and often contagious, diseases are sent to hospitals by Border Agents. More than 17,000 criminals and 3,000 terrorists were captured at the border in 2018. How many weren’t caught?

It only took 26 terrorists to complete the 9/11 terror attack.

WALLACE IS FULLY ON THE SIDE OF THE FAR-LEFT

Fox News’s fake objective reporter Chris Wallace on Sunday indicated that he wanted the President to give in because too many people are getting hurt, with the suggestion that the border issue is overblown.

Wallace is such a fraud — a liberal/leftist like his father, disguised as an objective reporter.

At the beginning of the clip, Wallace said people are already not coming to work at the TSA because they can’t afford it. How is that possible? They got their last paycheck — haven’t missed one yet.

This is the Schumer Shutdown. As soon as he said he wouldn’t compromise, it became his baby.

THE DANGER AT THE BORDER NO ONE CARES ABOUT

Our politicians don’t seem to notice the people being killed or abused by illegal aliens. Has Wallace or Collins been to the border?

NC Fire, a watchdog group that keeps a tally of illegal aliens who commit sexual abuse crimes against children, sent an email out with the 2018 numbers and it’s horrific. Pedophilia numbers represent only one crime against one targeted group in only one state.

During December 2018, they documented 20 illegal aliens as having committed 52 instances of child rape/child sexual assault.

There are many that go unreported.

That brings the 2018 total of these despicable acts to 215 illegal aliens who committed over 743 acts of child rape/child sexual assault

The elected officials and media outlets are one hundred percent uninterested.

That doesn’t take into account the other 49 states and District of Columbia, nor does it consider the 80 percent of women and girls raped on their way to the border.