Suspect in Quebec Mosque Terror Attack Was of Moroccan Origin

Update: 5:45pm ET: The only suspect under arrest is Alexandre Bissonnette. The second suspect is now considered a witness. The suspect is known for online right-wing posts against feminism and radical Islam. Six are now dead. He has been charged with murder. Read more on this link.

Update: 12:00pm ET: Police are saying two men have been released and only one is a suspect.

The horrific terror attack in a Quebec mosque resulted in six deaths, 17 injured, and 5 of the 17 are critically injured. Four of those who died were said to have jumped the gunman or tried to catch them to stop them. This was an attack on Muslims. It was therefore immediately recognized as a terror attack by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others. Trudeau called it a “terror attack on Muslims”, however, the attackers might not be who you think.

The attackers are students. One is said to be of Moroccan origin, a foreign student. If true, people should note that 99% of Moroccans are practicing Islamists.

The attackers were students at Université Laval, a school in Quebec, a source close to the investigation told Radio Canada, saying one was Moroccan and the other French-Canadian.

The suspects in the mosque attack are named Mohamed Khadir and Alexandre Bissonnette.

They ran into the mosque, screaming “Allahu Akbar”.

Alexandre Bissonnette was sorry for what he had done and called police to arrest him.

Police did not reveal a possible motive. One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby in d’Orleans, and police said they did not believe there were other suspects.

One of the suspects was armed with an AK-47, the Le Soleil newspaper reported. One gunman reportedly was 27 years old. They have very strict gun laws in Canada.

An eyewitness said, “It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” the person said.

Read more on this link.

There is a travel warning for Americans in Morocco from the State Department