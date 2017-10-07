Teacher Has 6th Graders in Georgia Draw Hitler’s Mascot

A middle school teacher in Georgia had his 6th grade students draw Hitler’s mascot for homework. Why?

The administration said they were addressing it with the teacher.

The assignment was given to the students at Shiloh Middle School on Monday, according to Gwinnett County school district spokeswoman, Sloan Roach.

Roach said the assignment was brought to the attention of school administrators after a parent contacted district officials to raise concerns about the exercise.

According to officials, the class was studying, in part, the rise of Nazism and its use of propaganda and events that led to the Holocaust.

“This assignment is not a part of the approved materials provided by our social studies department and is not appropriate,” Roach told the newspaper.

Objections to the assignment were raised by parent Jamie Brown, who thought it was inappropriate and questioned its purpose.

“When you talk about mascots, mascots are used to be happy, to promote something, a positive representation like UGA [sic] so really we doing a Nazi party mascot? What are we celebrating?” Brown told Fox 5.

Middle school teacher told his students to come up with a mascot for the Nazi Party – several parents are angry. Story on Ch2 at 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/8pQSRrJHyD — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 5, 2017