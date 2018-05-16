There’s No Voter Fraud, Except Maybe for Wasserman-Schultz

This is an important story but it is mostly being ignored, except for Fox News online. A Florida judge has ruled that ballots were illegally destroyed in the Wasserman-Schultz primary race. Debbie won that race against her primary opponent.

Curiously, it is Debbie Wasserman-Schultz who corrupted the Democrat primary against Bernie Sanders.

This took place in Florida’s second-most populous county, a Democrat county.

Circuit Judge Raag Singhal decided that the records were wrongly destroyed because the laws require elections offices to keep the ballots in federal elections for 22 months. Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes destroyed the ballots just after 12 months, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The ballots were also subject to the lawsuit! Strange how they were destroyed. Is anyone investigating? It doesn’t seem so.

Gov. Rick Scott’s administration announced shortly after the ruling that Florida’s Department of State will send election experts to the Broward elections office in the next election to “to ensure that all laws are followed,” Fox News reported.

Tim Canova primaried her and filed the lawsuit.

We just won our lawsuit on summary judgment. Court ruled that Broward Supervisor of Elections illegally destroyed all paper ballots in our primary against @DWStweets. We are walking the walk on election Integrity & need your help now, small donations at https://t.co/93JqKJImOr pic.twitter.com/lgfLDpiMoo — Tim Canova (@Tim_Canova) May 14, 2018