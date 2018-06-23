Tolerant, Civil Seth Rogen Brags About Insulting Paul Ryan and His “White” Kids

On Friday, comedian Seth Rogen boasted about berating Paul Ryan and his kids to CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert. This is a good example of what life will be like under Progressives when they fully assume power.

“Almost all of the attendees were Republican people—and I’m OK with that, but I didn’t know how I would react, honestly, to every situation,” he said about Romney’s annual gathering of mostly Republicans.

“At one point, two very young, white teenage men…they asked to take a picture with me. They’re maybe 16, 17. Very nice fans—clearly fans of mine,” Rogen said.

Why call them ‘white’?

He at first agreed to the photo and then rejected them when he realized who their father was. He saw Paul Ryan walking towards him. They said their father wanted to meet him.

“My whole buddy puckered, as it were. I tensed up. And…I didn’t know what to do!” he continued. “And he came over and just grabbed my hand. And I’m like, ‘I’m shaking his hand, I don’t know what to do.’ And he says, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and I look over and his kids are standing right there expectantly, clearly fans of mine, and I said, ‘No way, man!’”

“And I couldn’t stop. I said, ‘Furthermore, I hate what you’re doing with the country at this moment, and I’m counting the days till you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have.’ And I look over and his kids are still standing right there, and I feel very conflicted about this at this moment,” Rogen continued.

“It’s not their fault, but at the same time, they should probably learn that if they like a movie or song, the person who made that probably doesn’t like their Dad that much—unless they’re watching ‘Roseanne’ reruns.”

The left is thrilled with his obnoxious and disrespectful behavior. The ignorant audience roared with laughter and applause, hate oozing out of all their pores.

Rogen added Ryan’s “kids seem lovely and very caucasian.”

What is he angry with Ryan for, his differing opinion? What is with the white hate? That’s more from the tolerant, civil left for you.

Listen to the idiot:

We agree with Mark Kelley here.

