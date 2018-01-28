Trey Gowdy Suggests FISA Abuse Memo Focuses on Hillary’s Role

Trey Gowdy’s interview on Fox News Sunday today focused on questions that will be answered by the FISA Abuse Memo. He suggested it will expose Hillary Clinton’s and the DNC’s role in the dossier affair.

He described the memo to host Chris Wallace as a “distilling, the reducing of thousands of pages of documents provided to us by the department and the bureau”. All the information in the memo comes from the DoJ and they know what is in it.

As he spoke, he suggested what is in it with a series of questions we can expect to be answered in the Memo. It sounds like our suspicions of governmental abuse to support Hillary’s candidacy and hurt Trump are true.

If you think your viewers want to know whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings,

whether or not it was vetted before it was used,

whether or not it’s ever been vetted.

If you are interested in who paid for the dossier.

If you’re interested in Christopher Steele’s relationship with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, then, yes, you’ll want the memo to come out.

More than 200 Republicans found these answers in the memo “deeply troubling” and “shocking”.

Say the worst case scenario is true, it would undoubtedly be a political scandal without precedent in U.S. history.

In his last question to be answered, Gowdy notes that we will find out about Steele’s ties to Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee.

We have been told through leaks that Steele wrote over 100 reports for the State Department while Hillary was secretary of state.

My congressman Lee Zeldin is low-key and never hypes anything, but he tweeted this:

It would be “grossly negligent” (AKA “extremely careless”) NOT to #ReleaseTheMemo. The American public is smarter than many give them credit for & very much want to know all about this FISA abuse. Do it this week! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 28, 2018

The memo, Gowdy assured Chris Wallace is “not a hit piece on the department and the FBI.”

Gowdy also talked about Adam Schiff not wanting it released. Rep. Gowdy said Schiff is “consistently wrong.”