Trump Supporters Are “uneducated, lazy POS…f***ing idiots”, Says FBI

The FBI’s top officials think Trump supporters are “lazy POS, retarded, uneducated, “f***ing idiots” but let us not dare their excellence in all matters.

Until earlier this year, a Mueller team attorney continued to work on the Russia probe although he was a member of the RESISTANCE. He worked on the Hillary email investigation and was FBI lead attorney into the Russia probe.

He goes unnamed but was transferred out this year. After information about his emails was going to be made public, what choice did Mueller have?

The Mueller probe is irretrievably corrupted. The members of his team are the RESISTANCE. The attorney, Attorney 2, was one of two working in NSCLB.

“I am numb,” the attorney wrote on Nov. 9, 2016, the day after President Trump’s election. I am so stressed about what I could have done differently,” the lawyer continued, referencing the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email probe.

The attorney’s texts show he was against re-opening the Clinton email probe in October 2016.

In addition to supporting Clinton, he was against Donald Trump.

“Is it making you rethink your commitment to the Trump administration?” one FBI lawyer wrote on Nov. 22, 2016. Is it making you rethink your commitment to the Trump administration?” one FBI lawyer wrote on Nov. 22, 2016.

“Hell no. Viva le resistance,” the soon-to-be Mueller attorney responded.

Naturally, he told the OIG that his “personal political feelings or beliefs…in no way impacted either investigation.

Hillary was guilty of violating the Espionage Act but found innocent because FBI Director Comey said at the public announcement of her exoneration, he couldn’t determine if she meant it — no intent.

The unnamed attorney, dubbed Attorney 2, said he can understand how his text would give the perception of anti-Trump bias.

How incredibly honest of him to say. He’s texting about the far-left Resistance movement and he understands why people would think him prejudiced.

Attorney 2 in another exchange on November 9, 2016, the day after the election, called Trump supporters, lazy, uneducated POS.

Reporter Jack Posobiec pulled out other exchanges in which the top FBI agents called Trump supporters “retarded” and “F***ing idiots”. Donald Trump was Donald Drumpf”.

If they couldn’t keep these comments out of exchanges at work, how are we to believe they are anything but prejudiced?

THIS IS THE FULL EXCHANGE, BEGINNING ON PAGE 415

It makes for fascinating reading. Read it to get the full picture.

“All the people who were initially voting for her would not, and were not, swayed by any decision the FBI put out. Trump’s supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS that think he will magically grant them jobs for doing nothing. They probably didn’t watch the debates, aren’t fully educated on his policies, and are stupidly wrapped up in his unmerited enthusiasm.” ~ Attorney 2

Among the general discussion of political issues by FBI Attorney 2, we identified three instant message exchanges that raised concerns of potential bias. The first of these exchanges was on October 28, 2016, shortly after Comey’s October 28 letter to Congress that effectively announced the reopening of the Midyear investigation. FBI Attorney 2 sent similar messages to four different FBI employees. The timestamps of these messages are included below. The messages stated:

13:44:42, to FBI Employee 1: “I mean, I never really liked theRepublic anyway.”

13:44:52, to FBI Employee 2: “I mean, I never really liked the Republic anyway.”

14:01:52, to FBI Employee 3: “As I have initiated the destruction of the republic…. Would you be so kind as to have a coffee with me this afternoon?”

15:28:50, to FBI Employee 4: “I’m clinging to small pockets of happiness in the dark time of the Republic’s destruction”

FBI Attorney 2 described these messages as reflecting his surprise and frustration that the FBI “was essentially walking into a landmine in terms of injecting itself[into the election] at that late in the process.” FBI Attorney 2 continued:

I think that, that there is some distinguishment between my frustration at the way that the Bureau is operating itself in October in terms of, of wading into the process at that point…. But, I think that there is a distinguishment between having reservations about the way that we were operating and just expressing the frustration about, about us coming into the process. It’s like, in terms of, of, you know, what’s not in here too is like, you know, we, at that point we had investigation, the Russia investigation was ongoing as well. And that information was obviously kept close hold and was not released until March. So, you know, it, it was just kind of frustration that we weren’t handling both of them the same way with, with that level I guess.

FBI Attorney 2 described the “destruction” language as “hyperbolic” and “off-the-cuff commentary to friends.” The second exchange we identified occurred on November 9, 2016, the day after the presidential election. FBI Attorney 2 and another FBI employee who was not involved in the Midyear investigation exchanged the following instant messages. Note that the sender of the instant message is identified after the timestamp and intervening messages that did not contribute to the understanding of this exchange are not included. 09:38:14, FBI Attorney 2: “I am numb.” 09:55:35, FBI Employee: “I can’t stop crying.” 10:00:13, FBI Attorney 2: “That makes me even more sad.” 10:43:20, FBI Employee: “Like, what happened?” 10:43:37, FBI Employee: “You promised me this wouldn’t happen. YOU PROMISED.” 10:43:43, FBI Employee: Okay, that might have been a lie…” 10:43:46, FBI Employee: “I’m very upset.” 10:43:47, FBI Employee: “haha” 10:51:48, FBI Attorney 2: “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.” 10:54:29, FBI Employee: “Don’t stress. None of that mattered.” 10:54:31, FBI Employee: “The FBI’s influence.”

10:59:36, FBI Attorney 2: “I don’t know. We broke the momentum.” 11:00:03, FBI Employee: “That is not so.” 11:02:22, FBI Employee: “All the people who were initially voting for her would not, and were not, swayed by any decision the FBI put out. Trump’s supporters are all poor to middle class, uneducated, lazy POS that think he will magically grant them jobs for doing nothing. They probably didn’t watch the debates, aren’t fully educated on his policies, and are stupidly wrapped up in his unmerited enthusiasm.” 11:11:43, FBI Attorney 2: “I’m just devastated. I can’t wait until I can leave today and just shut off the world for the next four days.” 11:12:06, FBI Employee: “Why are you devastated?” 11:12:18, FBI Employee: “Yes, I’m not watching tv for four years.” 11:14:16, FBI Attorney 2: “I just can’t imagine the systematic disassembly of the progress we made over the last 8 years. ACA is gone. Who knows if the rhetoric about deporting people, walls, and crap is true. I honestly feel like there is going to be a lot more gun issues, too, the crazies won finally. This is the tea party on steroids. And the GOP is going to be lost, they have to deal with an incumbent in 4 years. We have to fight this again. Also Pence is stupid.” 11:14:58, FBI Employee: “Yes that’s all true.” 11:15:01, FBI Attorney 2: “And it’s just hard not to feel like the FBI caused some of this. It was razor thin in some states.” 11:15:09, FBI Employee: “Yes it was very thin.” 11:15:23, FBI Attorney 2: “Plus, my god damned name is all over the legal documents investigating his staff.” 11:15:24, FBI Employee: “But no I absolutely do not believe the FBI had any part.” 11:15:33, FBI Attorney 2: “So, who knows if that breaks to him what he is going to do.” We asked FBI Attorney 2 about this exchange. FBI Attorney 2 stated, “I’d say that we’re just discussing our personal feelings on [the outcome of the election]between friends, yeah.” When asked about the FBI employee meant by “[y]oupromised me this wouldn’t happen,” FBI Attorney 2 told us that he “did not promise [the employee] anything,” and stated, “I think, again, it’s just kind of the way that [the employee] and I converse. We tend to exaggerate some statements back and forth to one another.” We also asked FBI Attorney 2 what he meant by “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.” FBI Attorney 2 replied: That was a, that was a reference to, again, just in terms of the way that we opened or how long it took us to open [in October]. You know, with the, with the knowledge that the information was there [on the Weiner laptop], why we didn’t work on it to, to gain access sooner, as opposed to later because it was a, a bit of a, of a gap between us learning of the information in New York and, and officially getting the case reopened again…. Just in terms of like what I could have done to, to either have accelerated the process or to, like how I expressed to [FBI Attorney 1] that I didn’t know if this was the correct way for the Bureau to be doing this notification, et cetera. Whether, you know, I could have said something differently to her that would have resonated in, or, or would have been part of the discussion. But I wasn’t anywhere near the, the room deciding on these factors…. It was just kind of like a discussion on how I could have either moved the process along more quickly or more efficiently at a, at a more, at an earlier time, or whatnot. The third exchange we identified was on November 22, 2016. FBI Attorney 2 sent an instant message to FBI Attorney 1 commenting on the amount of money the subject of an FBI investigation had been paid while working on the Trump campaign. Attorney 1 responded, “Is it making you rethink your commitment to the Trump administration?” FBI Attorney 2 replied, “Hell no.” and then added, “Viva le resistance.” FBI Attorney 1 responded that Trump was “going to eliminate all of our pensions in order to pay for people like” the person discussed in the instant message exchange, and FBI Attorney 1 and FBI Attorney 2 then began a discussion of federal pension and retirement issues. NO SHORTAGE OF HATE FROM TOP FBI OFFICIALS New texts from IG report show FBI agents calling trump supporters “retarded” https://t.co/OSzCOywCSX pic.twitter.com/4XJdmCRXGF — Eric Hartmane (@erichartmane) June 14, 2018 FBI agents referred to “Donald Drumpf” voters as “f***ing idiots” I can confirm this was the sentiment throughout much of the IC in 2016 pic.twitter.com/gzINDdTZoe — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2018 Death threats pic.twitter.com/x1i8gkr6TQ — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2018