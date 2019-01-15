Trump Tweets, Left Mocks, As New Caravan Leaves Honduras

Hundreds of illegal aliens in a new caravan have left Honduras for the United States. The President tweeted about it, and the left-wing bots and Clinton-Obama-Soros tweeters are out in full force mocking him.

The group had a mix of people that included some mothers carrying their young children on their shoulders. It’s unclear where the group will rest, but past migrants have used the Honduran city of Quimistan, which is 35 miles from the bus stop, as an early checkpoint.

As they walked, some migrants pleaded with local store owners to give them food or water for their journey, according to the Associated Press.

The Red Jesuit below, according to one of his tweets, teaches global context, migration theology and social coexistence. He is serious when he says he’s a RED as in Communist!

Comienza a caminar la #CaravanaDeMigrantes desde San Pedro Sula, en el norte de Honduras, a pesar de las advertencias del gobierno para desalentarles. pic.twitter.com/LNaxOnA4VN — RJM Red Jesuita con Migrantes Centroamérica (@RJM_CA) January 15, 2019

The leftists behind the caravans are encouraging and organizing people coming through Panama and Nicaragua. Nicaragua gives them migration passes.

In other words, the illegals are coming from all around the world. Once they get to Panama, they are on the path to the USA.

The deployment of troops at the Mexican border, which was initially seen as a short-term response to the immigrant caravan, is now due to last until September 30th, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The caravans are dangerous for the people traveling with the coyotes and they are dangerous to agents when they get violent at the border. The caravans are somewhat of a distraction from the real problem which is 60,000 per month crossing illegally into the United States without caravans.

Democrats will say there is little cause for concern since the numbers of illegal alines in the United States remains at about twelve million. No one should believe that. A study out of MIT says twenty-two million. It’s likely much higher. We don’t know partly because they steal and forge IDs, but are never prosecuted for it.

And no one is counting. We might get some idea from the census question on citizenship if it’s allowed to be asked.

The left desperately doesn’t want us to know how many.

Mix of people here, including families and kids, many say they aren’t sure if they are headed to the US or Mexico, but that they can’t stay in Honduras. Also, it’s raining. pic.twitter.com/u4rjop7Ezi — Sarah Kinosian (@skinosian) January 15, 2019

Couple hundred people who arrived after the big group left are at the bus station. The ones who left got on buses or are still walking and trying to catch a ride towards towns closer to border. pic.twitter.com/5MXJ858Axz — Sarah Kinosian (@skinosian) January 15, 2019

Confusion in Whatsapp groups with migrants about what’s happening, as several people were planning to arrive to the bus terminal later for tomorrow’s scheduled departure. I guess we’ll all strap in and see. — Sarah Kinosian (@skinosian) January 15, 2019

People walking down one of the main thoroughfares in San Pedro Sula as police cars slowly accompany in front. pic.twitter.com/kNAnO3gX03 — Sarah Kinosian (@skinosian) January 15, 2019

A big new Caravan is heading up to our Southern Border from Honduras. Tell Nancy and Chuck that a drone flying around will not stop them. Only a Wall will work. Only a Wall, or Steel Barrier, will keep our Country safe! Stop playing political games and end the Shutdown! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

The left is busy mocking the President.

This one is from Hillary’s former National Press Secretary:

It’s fake caravan time again. Trump is getting desperate. Because he can’t defend making our airports vulnerable to terrorists in order to threaten taxpayers into building a monument to him on the border. https://t.co/Fk9TPYAWAE — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) January 15, 2019

This one is a bot with 21 followers:

Yet another reason to #Resign. RT @realDonaldTrump: A big new Caravan is heading up to our Southern Border from Honduras. Tell Nancy and Chuck that a drone flying arou… https://t.co/Q5InBq4L5z — Time To Resign (@time_to_resign) January 15, 2019

This one is from the NBC NewsTHINK columnist:

The caravan strategy because it worked so well for you during the midterms … https://t.co/kTzIaiS48V — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 15, 2019