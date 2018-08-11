Twitter CEO Says UN Is a Starting Point for Their Free Speech Values, Rules

Far-left Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey visited the ‘Hannity’ radio show last week to tell Sean Hannity they are trying to be fair when censoring. Hannity brought up the fact that he only his left-wing people working on it which is a problem. Dorsey probably didn’t take the comment to heart. In fact, he is going to the furthest left denominator and looking to the Dictator’s Club for answers — the U.N.

“Our early values informed our rules. We likely over-rotated on one value, & then let the rules react to rapidly changing circumstances (some we helped create). We need to root these values in human rights law,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet Friday, adding that a “starting consideration” would be the United Nations’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The big hint in that statement is “one-value”. The one value is free speech. If he goes towards the U.N. values, he will likely follow hate speech rules.

Could anything be worse than the U.N., the organization of thugs?

U.N. FREE SPEECH ISN’T NECESSARILY FREE SPEECH

Everything is a ‘right’ for the U.N. but included in those rights is free speech without fear of censorship.

On the other hand, the United Nations, which speaks with a forked tongue, often advocates for hate speech laws.

At their March 2017 International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, U.N. officials told governments around the world that regulating “hate speech” is part of the strategy needed to “stand up for someone’s rights.”

Governments around the world “have a legal obligation to stop hate speech and hate crimes,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said, adding a call “on people everywhere to ‘stand up for someone’s rights,’” the press release about the event said.

“It is not an attack on free speech or the silencing of controversial ideas or criticism, but a recognition that the right to freedom of expression carries with it special duties and responsibilities,” Al Hussein said in a statement.

“Words of fear and loathing can, and do, have real consequences,” Zeid said.

That’s how statists get around free speech in their own declaration of human rights.

DORSEY AGREES WITH THE NY TIMES

Dorsey was reacting to a New York Times op-ed, “Rules Won’t Save Twitter. Values Will” with a sub-title, “The platform won’t ban the dangerous liar Alex Jones because he ‘hasn’t violated our rules.’ Then what’s the point of these rules?”

The highly critical op-ed advocates removing users for “hate speech” while labeling Dorsey a hypocrite or lazy for not banning Alex Jones, since the company’s values don’t match its rules.

Dorsey “has little intention of truly cleaning up” Twitter, the op-ed author, Kara Swisher wrote Wednesday.

The Twitter CEO said he agreed with the article.

PERHAPS HE AGREES TRUMP SHOULD BE REMOVED

Swisher suggested President Donald Trump should be removed from the platform: “many argue that [Trump] has violated various Twitter rules, by threatening violence … and by systematic harassment of people.”

If it wasn’t for the President, Twitter would be back in the red. Trump took them from red to black.

Once a free speech stalwart, Twitter has in the last three years taken the path to censorship.

Twitter’s slogan was once “the free speech wing of the free speech party.” It was removed when then-CEO Dick Costolo departed July 2015, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

Dorsey recently hired far-left researchers to measure the ‘health’ of the conversations on Twitter. The formula(s) would then be used to decide who is censored and who is not. He has hinted strongly that censorship is going to get more intense.

Almost everyone involved with these decisions at Twitter is far-left.