Unhinged John Brennan Threatens Trump, Says He Could Be Deposed

President Trump tweeted a trio of posts yesterday that one of the angry Democrats he tweeted about — John Brennan — apparently didn’t like. In fact, Brennan says Trump could be “deposed” like other “authoritarians”.

The first meaning of “depose” is “remove from office suddenly and forcefully. And in a sentence, “he had been deposed by a military coup” synonyms: overthrow · overturn · topple · bring down · remove from office.

That is the word Brennan chose.

Here are the Trump tweets caused Brennan to blow up:

The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue….

….The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his…

…terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from. The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives. Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and “Justice” Department!

Roughly half the country agrees.

HE WANTS A THIRD WORLD COUP

The former [maybe not former] communist Brennan tweeted: Your feelings of inferiority, insecurity, vulnerability, and culpability are loud & clear. You remind me of how many corrupt authoritarian leaders abroad behaved before they were deposed. Bob Mueller’s name will be revered in the annals of U.S. history; your name will be scorned.

There isn’t one thing that President Trump has done that is authoritarian but Barack Obama has.

How is that tweet not seditious and conspiratorial? It is disturbing that he was the CIA director. He had security clearance and it’s good the President pulled it. Brennan’s talking about a coup as if this were a Third World country.

Brennan’s writing a book scheduled to be released in 2020, just in time for the election. It will detail his 30 years as an intelligence official under Republican and Democratic presidents, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday. Perhaps he will detail his love of communism.

Reporter Jordan Schachtel went through Brennan’s tweets and found he is obsessed.

Schachtel tweeted: Just went through former CIA Director @ JohnBrennan‘s tweets. He has tweeted 71 times. Over 50 of his tweets are Brennan taking shots at President Trump. Half of the remaining tweets are indirect critiques of Trump WH. Almost every tweet is very political. Quite the obsession…

Brennan’s not well.