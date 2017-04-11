United CEO Says Passenger Dragged Off the Plane Was “Unruly and Belligerent”

“Fly the friendly skies” of United

CNBC’s Ryan Ruggiero said that CEO of United Airlines Oscar Munoz sent an email to employees explaining why a passenger – United had called him a “volunteer” – was dragged out with a bloodied lip when he didn’t leave the plane after being asked to leave by flight crew. There was no direct apology to the passenger left bloodied.

In the email, Munoz gives a more detailed account of what transpired.

“Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this,” wrote Munoz. “While I deeply regret this situation arose, I also emphatically stand behind all of you, and I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond to ensure we fly right.”

The airline offered up to $1,000 in compensation but when no one volunteered, they went to random selection. The “volunteer” was asked repeatedly to leave his seat but he became “more and more disruptive and belligerent”.

The “agents were left with no choice” but to call the authorities to have the man removed by Chicago Aviation Security Officers, he writes.

“Treating our customers and each other with respect and dignity is at the core of who we are, and we must always remember this no matter how challenging the situation,” he wrote.

According to Munoz, the man continued to resist authorities, and they were forced to drag him out as seen in the video.

They apparently wanted the seats for four crew who needed to get back to work. The flight was going from Chicago to Louisville.

The man who managed to get back on the plane before being taken to the hospital, ran down the aisle shouting “I have to go home.” As he stood at the back of the plane, he said “just kill me … just kill me.” Police said the man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment to his injuries. I just hope he wasn’t performing brain surgery in the morning.

Judge Napolitano said security should have left and not resorted to violence.

The security officer who dragged him off is said to be on leave.