Watch Robert Francis Beto O’Rourke Get His Teeth Cleaned

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) recorded his trip to the dentist on Thursday to showcase his hygienist’s experiences growing up near the southern border. He also likes to pretend he’s just one of the folks although he’s a 1%er.

So I’m here at the dentist and we’re going to continue our series on the people of the border,” O’Rourke says in a video posted on Instagram as he receives a dental cleaning.

His dental hygienist talked about her experiences.

Hi, I’m Diana,” she said through her mask, with her work spectacles and headlamp on. “I was actually born in El Paso. My mom is from a small town in Mexico. … My dad is a U.S. citizen.”

Why say more, who cares?

He is following along with the latest phony messaging from the Democrat Party left. Kirsten Gillibrand and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had themselves videotaped cooking, Elizabeth Warren opened up a bottle of beer, and this guy has already skateboarded.

He’s so cool kids, vote for him:

Many of his fans thought the dental cleaning was one step too far. [He’s sooo phony]

God I hope Beto O’Rourke doesn’t need a colonoscopy anytime soon — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 10, 2019

going to the dentist is not relatable for millennials!!!! — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 10, 2019

can u not https://t.co/X3UrbNShh1 — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 10, 2019

this kind of performative nonsense is going to lead to him kneecapping himself, eventually. https://t.co/qisR6pPFEK — Von Flewed Out Choke (@VicMRodriguez) January 10, 2019