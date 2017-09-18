Whoopi Believes the Right Are Antifa, They are the Ones Storming the Streets

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of “The View,” doesn’t believe the narrative surrounding Antifa — the radical, militant left-wing group. She believes the right is to blame or at least she wants other to believe the right is to blame.

Whoopi Goldberg said Antifa didn’t come up during Obama’s reign and she didn’t remember violent demonstrations before Trump. She said the ‘right’ might have come up with the Antifa. She is not sure “who was storming through the streets” and she suggested the right are the ones storming the streets.

Newsbusters provided the transcript of Whoopi’s latest spiel:

So we went to see what they had been protesting, what fascist stuff Antifa had been protesting – there’s nothing there. We can’t find anything. This to me – Antifa is one of those things, I don’t want to say, the right, but somebody came up with as a catch phrase so that you could say there’s violence on the other side.

I’d never heard of this, and people kept saying on television — particularly on the other networks – “Well, this group.” I kept saying, “Who is this group?” Because when you see how stuff is organized, you can say “that’s who we are, we’re fighting for this.” But oftentimes I’ve found that sometimes the side that is kvetching the loudest has sort of orchestrated this so they can bitch about it. I’m not sure who was storming through the streets. I’m not sure who was storming through the streets.

Does she honestly think Berkeley was caused by the right?

The panel tried to say Antifa aren’t organized which isn’t exactly true. Antifa actually has chapters on college campuses organized by professors. They are forming cells and have recruitment videos.

If Whoopi thinks the violence didn’t take place under Obama, where was she when Ferguson rioters were burning down the city and threatening to rape police officers’ wives or when Baltimore and Cincinnati were on fire thanks to the left? How about the foul and criminal Occupy Wall Street communists and socialists occupying other peoples’ property and damaging it? Where was Goldberg when Trump supporters were being beaten merely for going to a Trump campaign rally last year?

One of the panelists explained that Antifa existed in 2016 and they were declared terrorists by our intelligence agencies. [Barack Obama was warned about Antifa in April 2016].

The fact is there are only 5,000 to 9,000 KKK and between 1500 and 1700 Neo-Nazis but there are tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands of violent leftists storming our streets. Democrats are starting to worry about the violent left but not Whoopi and her panel of idiots. Do you disagree? Is Whoopi right?