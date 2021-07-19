1/3 of Apple employees to quit if they have to come back into the office

















Apple “will require people to return to the office three days a week starting in early September,” the Verge reported this week; some employees, meanwhile, will reportedly “quit if Apple doesn’t change its stance.”

Many of the company’s employees have already expressed concern over the possibility that they may be required to come into the office some of the time.

Over a third of the employees want to choose their working arrangements.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said last month that he would allow them to work remotely Wednesdays and Fridays.

Maybe he should let them resign. Most studies show that the productivity of people working at him has gone down during the pandemic.

Americans tend to be boss fighters but this is ridiculous. They’re spoiled.

