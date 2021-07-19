NYC prostitutes operate openly non-stop under Marxist law enforcement

















Prostitutes are offering their bodies openly and regularly in New York City, especially in Brooklyn.

The New York Post this week described witnessing a “cycle” of prostitutes in Brooklyn “hopping into strangers’ cars, riding out of view for 10, sometimes 30 minutes, then getting dropped back off to do it all again.”

The trade “mostly carries on without interruption,” the Post reported, even when the occasional police car cruises through.

Officers don’t try to stop it. The reason for that is the pro-crime prosecutors won’t do anything about it.

This is what Marxists can do for your city too.

Related















