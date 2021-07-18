Project Veritas exposes Hasbro indoctrinating kids in Critical Race Theory

















Insider Leaks Internal Training Given to Employees … ‘By Age Four, Kids are Showing a Strong and Consistent Pro-White, Anti-Black Bias’

Project Veritas released a new video today exposing children’s toy manufacturer Hasbro, which is currently partnering with “Conscious Kids” to force Critical Race Theory [CRT] upon its employees during mandatory training.

Critical Race Theory is the key to forcing Marxism into our culture. Corporate America, government, military, education, entertainment, toys, games, and every pillar of society is pushing this Marxist-based ideology.

The indoctrination of this awful racist and un-American theory is being hammered into our children with toys.

Project Veritas exposed Hasbro. Their toys and products are indoctrinating children “through branding and messaging. Through their products,” courrageous whistleblower David Johnson said.

Dolph Johnson, Hasbro Chief Human Resources Officer: “If we think we can influence the social good, that’s the role we think we ought to play as part of our company.”

Veritas and their whistleblower, David Johnson, have the training videos from the company itself, in which they state unequivocally that they are using their products to alter the attitudes and “biases” of their target consumer. The targets include children as young as five years old.

Whistleblower David Johnson says:

“[Critical Race Theory] uses a Marxist lens to look at people as oppressed and oppressors…it divides people who have whiteness as the oppressor and people who lack it as the oppressed, and no matter what, you are split between those two groups. So, it’s inherently divisive.”

“I think the end goal for ‘Conscious Kid’ is to make sure that Hasbro is going to use their lens and that Hasbro is going to push their principles through all levels of their product marketing and packaging.”

“I don’t know what’s going to be the fallout of this. I’m sure I’m going to have a lot of detractors and critics. But I think this is a hill worth dying on.”

“I think that progress in its truest sense is that we should not be judging each other by the color of our skin, but rather by the content of our character and actions.”

Watch the two clips:

WATCH: Whistleblower exposes and decries ‘regressive’ influence of CRT at Hasbro. pic.twitter.com/aZ4w8LoyOB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 18, 2021

