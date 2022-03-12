$1.5T Omnibus Fights Racist Fish and More

The Daily Signal reported six of the WOKE Marxist projects wasting tax dollars as the nation heads for financial disaster and people struggle to buy food, heat their homes, and gas up their cars.

Racist Energy Systems

Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey secured $995,000 for “Grid Resilience and Equity in the Energy Transition” research at the University of Massachusetts. It’s redistribution to racist energy systems.

The faculty director of this institute stated, “The current energy system is inequitable, not just overseas but here in the U.S. The energy system is racist.”

Political Museums

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown secured $500,000 for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, a museum in Cincinnati allegedly dedicated to telling the stories of the Underground Railroad and the journey to freedom from the horrors of slavery.

Unfortunately, their objective has been repurposed.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is now a modern left-wing political agitator. The center has lobbied in favor of the unconstitutional HR 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. It gives unelected federal bureaucrats the power to veto state election laws, overriding the choices of voters and legislators.

The center also lobbies against legislation that would ban the teaching of the racist and divisive tenets of critical race theory to grade-schoolers in Ohio, calling systemic racism a “foundation of our nation since 1619.”

Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Equity Center

The Hockessin Colored School #107 played a historic role in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that ended segregation in schools. Now, more than 60 years after the school closed its doors, Friends of Hockessin Colored School #107 Inc. is receiving $750,000 in federal taxpayer funds at the request of Delaware Sens. Chris Coons and Tom Carper to transform the property into a center for [Marxist – communist] “diversity, inclusion, and social equity.”

Health Equity for Pool Improvements – Racist Pools

New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman was able to get $496,000 in the name of “health equity” for “pool improvements” in his home district. According to Bowman, these are “essential capital improvements” to YMCA pools. He cited evidence showing that African Americans and Hispanic children have lower abilities to swim than other groups.

Climate Studies Diversity

Massachusetts’ Markey and Warren combined two left-wing priorities into their $500,000 earmark for Worcester State University to increase Marxist diversity and inclusion for STEM students to study exaggerated climate change. According to Warren, “This project would increase access and success for under-represented incoming college students.”

Equitable Shellfish Aquaculture

Rhode Island Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed requested $1.6 million of federal taxpayer funding for Roger Williams University for the “development of equitable growth of shellfish aquaculture in Rhode Island.”

‘Pork to Get Votes’ Projects

None of these pork project pay-offs are vetted. There was little transparency, according to The Daily Signal.

They have NOTHING to do with carrying on the business of the federal government as defined by the Constitution. Democrats are using it as a tool to spread communism.

Falsified racism claims are being used constantly to get funding for the Marxist values and objectives of the Democrat Party. Earmarks are helping Democrats do it.

Race is used to put this nation into bankruptcy. They want to spend wildly and pay off their donors and supporters.

We need that earmark ban back NOW.

