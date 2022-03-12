Obama’s Former Adviser Tells Biden to “Own” Bidenflation

MSNBC economic analyst Steven Rattner, a former Obama adviser, contradicted Joe Biden for blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for his skyrocketing inflation policies.

Inflation is up 7.9% in February and it’s continuing to climb. That’s due to Biden’s policies of wild spending and the incremental destruction of our energy industry. But, on Thursday, Joe Biden blamed Russian President Putin.

“Today’s inflation report is a reminder that Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike,” the statement said. “A large contributor to inflation this month was an increase in gas and energy prices as markets reacted to Putin’s aggressive actions.”

“As I have said from the start, there will be costs at home as we impose crippling sanctions in response to Putin’s unprovoked war, but Americans can know this: The costs we are imposing on Putin and his cronies are far more devastating than the costs we are facing.”

Rattner, the former head of Barack Obama’s auto task force tweeted that only Joe’s to blame.

That’s true. Biden spent $6 trillion that mostly went to building a domestic welfare state. It was done under the guise of COVID needs.

“Well, no. These are [Feb. numbers] and only include small Russia effect,” Rattner tweeted. “This is Biden’s inflation and he needs to own it.”

Rattner also writes on the economy for the New York Times.

Well, no. These are Feb #’s and only include small Russia effect. This is Biden’s inflation and he needs to own it. https://t.co/WsJjn6picV — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 10, 2022

RUSSIAN OIL BAN

He also added a little sanity to the ban on Russian oil in a tweet. However, he failed to mention that the US could produce the oil were it not for the grossly exaggerated climate ‘crisis’. Rattner also avoided Joe’s plan to buy oil from Venezuela, a narco-terrorist state, and Iran, the madmen who want ‘death to America, Israel, and the UK’.

I understand the political (and moral) pressure to ban Russian oil. But in a world already facing tight oil supply, these actions are driving up oil prices, threatening our economy and enriching producers. pic.twitter.com/A5AMVc3zAd — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 8, 2022

