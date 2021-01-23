1 day after Inauguration, MD gov says we have to get kids back in school

M. Dowling
A normal person would be embarrassed to put this up. He tanked the economy, put mom and pop businesses into bankruptcy, destroyed the children’s education for nearly a year. And one day after senile Joe is in office, we need the children back in school.

If the science was clear on January 21st, it was clear before that.

What a despicable person. And it’s reasonably certain that many people in Maryland know it was all to get rid of Trump. They did nothing.

