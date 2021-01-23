1 day after Inauguration, MD gov says we have to get kids back in school

A normal person would be embarrassed to put this up. He tanked the economy, put mom and pop businesses into bankruptcy, destroyed the children’s education for nearly a year. And one day after senile Joe is in office, we need the children back in school.

If the science was clear on January 21st, it was clear before that.

What a despicable person. And it’s reasonably certain that many people in Maryland know it was all to get rid of Trump. They did nothing.

Today, I called on every county school system in Maryland to immediately return to hybrid in-person instruction as soon as possible. There is no public health reason for schools to remain closed. None. The science is clear, and the toll on our kids is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/k9cvntTL86 — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) January 21, 2021

