Pres. Biden Sued After Only 2 Days in Office

Joe Biden was only two days into his presidency when he was sued. The source of the lawsuit was his new immigration policy.



On Biden’s first day in office, he signed an executive order halting deportation of illegal immigrants for 100 days. That ban went into effect on Friday. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton promptly sued the Biden Administration.



“I told the Department of Homeland Security and Joe Biden last night to rescind its deportation freeze, which is unconstitutional, illegal, and bad for Texas and the nation,” Paxton wrote in a tweet. “They didn’t budge. So Texas is bringing them to court.”



Texas defends the largest section of the southern border, according to Paxton. “Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” Paxton said in a statement.



In the lawsuit, Paxton contends that Biden’s order violates an agreement to “address shared immigration enforcement concerns.” This agreement, however, was made with the Trump Administration.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott echoed Paxton’s disapproval of Biden’s deportation ban. “President Biden is trying to halt deportations of illegal aliens who already have a final order of removal from the U.S. This abandons the obligation to enforce federal immigration laws. Texas is fighting this attempt to grant blanket amnesty,” he tweeted.



The immigration issue was one of Trump’s many policies that President Biden overturned in his first few days in office. In fact, President Biden signed 30 executive orders and actions in just the first three days of his presidency. Many of those were directly intended to reverse Trump’s policies. Can other lawsuits be far behind?



Biden has already received pushback from some Republicans in Congress for his new policies.



Well, this is an inauspicious start to Biden’s presidency. It was supposed to be a unifying national lovefest. Instead, he got sued.





Image from: merriam-webster.com

