Senator demands all records of leak probe of Flynn-Kislyak call

Someone very important was exonerated without being charged after leaking the Flynn-Kislyak call. It’s a felony. We already reported this, but Congress is now unhappy. They weren’t informed. Only the media was told.

Chuck Grassley wants all the records, but it’s hard to imagine how this administration will turn over anything.

Whoever leaked is important. It could be Susan Rice or Samantha Power and you will never know.

transcripts of Lt. GEN call with the Russian AMB were classified, so how can leaks about them be ok? It’s especially concerning when Congress is left in the dark while the Department continues to leak about its own leak probe to the press.” Deadline: Feb 5 https://t.co/GAPI3yq6nN — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) January 23, 2021

Related