Senator demands all records of leak probe of Flynn-Kislyak call

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Someone very important was exonerated without being charged after leaking the Flynn-Kislyak call. It’s a felony. We already reported this, but Congress is now unhappy. They weren’t informed. Only the media was told.

Chuck Grassley wants all the records, but it’s hard to imagine how this administration will turn over anything.

Whoever leaked is important. It could be Susan Rice or Samantha Power and you will never know.

