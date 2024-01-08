1 in 4 Hiring Managers Probably Won’t Hire Jews

In November, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,131 U.S. hiring managers/recruiters about their views of Jewish individuals and their perception of the presence of antisemitism in the workplace.

The amount of antisemitism is shocking and alarming.

One in four hiring managers is less likely to hire Jewish applicants.

Key findings include:

26% of hiring managers say they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants; the top reason for negative bias is the belief Jews have too much power and control

26% make assumptions about whether a candidate is Jewish based on their appearance

23% say they want fewer Jews in their industry

17% say leadership has told them not to hire Jews

33% say antisemitism is common in their workplace; 29% say antisemitism is acceptable in their company

Additionally, 29% say they know of colleagues who are negatively biased against Jewish applicants.

When asked how they come to believe that an applicant is Jewish, 56% say it’s because the applicant directly stated it. However, many also make assumptions based on the applicant’s educational background (35%), last name (33%), past or current experiences with Jewish organizations (28%), and even their appearance (26%).

Nearly 1 in 10 say they have a less favorable attitude toward Jews now than 5 years ago

Respondents also wrote a number of derogatory comments regarding how they identify an individual as Jewish. These write-in responses included: “voice,” “mannerisms,” and “they are very frugal.”

