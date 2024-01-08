1 in 4 Hiring Managers Probably Won’t Hire Jews

In November, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,131 U.S. hiring managers/recruiters about their views of Jewish individuals and their perception of the presence of antisemitism in the workplace.
The amount of antisemitism is shocking and alarming.
One in four hiring managers is less likely to hire Jewish applicants.
Key findings include:
- 26% of hiring managers say they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants; the top reason for negative bias is the belief Jews have too much power and control
- 26% make assumptions about whether a candidate is Jewish based on their appearance
- 23% say they want fewer Jews in their industry
- 17% say leadership has told them not to hire Jews
- 33% say antisemitism is common in their workplace; 29% say antisemitism is acceptable in their company
Additionally, 29% say they know of colleagues who are negatively biased against Jewish applicants.
When asked how they come to believe that an applicant is Jewish, 56% say it’s because the applicant directly stated it. However, many also make assumptions based on the applicant’s educational background (35%), last name (33%), past or current experiences with Jewish organizations (28%), and even their appearance (26%).
Nearly 1 in 10 say they have a less favorable attitude toward Jews now than 5 years ago
Respondents also wrote a number of derogatory comments regarding how they identify an individual as Jewish. These write-in responses included: “voice,” “mannerisms,” and “they are very frugal.”
Whites, white men, Jews, Christians, and Republicans, are all unemployable. These are the very people who made America great, idiots.
It’s been my experience over decades that most Jew-hatred comes from primarily jealousy and envy. The chart reflects this. Those who have the ambition and drive can succeed in the same manner, but it all begins with education and its emphasis. One can see the same results with the Japanese and the Black community. One emphasizes education, whereas the other mocks education.
I suspect what most do not understand is the Jewish community views itself as all part of a single family, which constitutes a bond between the people and considers everyone part of “the tribe”. Some more than others though. This has likely persisted due to the Jew-hatred that has lasted over thousands of years. The more the hatred the more the bind.
Of course this bind has also been what is used against the Jew and a source of scourge. It used to be said, go back to where you came from, namely Israel. Now the mantra is, you don’t belong in Israel. The hatred takes many forms, such as the “two-state” solution. A “Palestinian State” must be Judenrein, but Israel itself cannot prevent Arab settlements.
Of course, in all of this, nothing is said about Jewish contribution to the world. With Hitler it amounted to bringing “morality” into the world. But since then the contributions in every facet of life have been enormous. It amounts to much more than Nobel prizes, whether medicine, technology and science. There are far too many to describe.
Few hiring managers will hire I or my engineering friends, all highly qualified with MS degrees and experience, because we are white male Americans. We have been replaced by hundreds of thousands of foreigners, mostly Indians. No one speaks for us. While males have faces massive discrimination in hiring and promotions for 40 years. But this junk Resume Builder site, which produces a bad resume, put this out for publicity.