Pence Is Proud of the FBI’s J6 Arrests & Takes Them at Their Word

CNN activist Jake Tapper asked Mike Pence, “Do you want to just like take this opportunity to clear up this lie that the FBI was leading the charge on January 6? Ignoring all evidence, Tapper continued, “It’s obviously not true. I’m sure you know it’s not true. Do you want to make that clear to the voters?”

“You know, I’ve seen the director of the FBI repeatedly assure the American people that the FBI were not the instigators of the riot that occurred on January 6th, and frankly, I’m very grateful for the efforts of the FBI to bring nearly 1000 people [over 1200] to justice who ransacked our capital and did violence against police officers that day.

“But you’re right; we’ve been assured again and again that it was not the case, and I just must tell you, having been there that day, I came to see people literally breaking windows, ransacking the Capitol.

“It just infuriated me,” Pence said. “I remember thinking, you know, not this, not here, not at the United States Capitol. And I believe everyone that conducted that riot at the Capitol needs to be held to the fullest extent of the law. I’m pleased that many have, but I’ve never been given any information. I’ve heard the many repeated assurances from the FBI that they were not involved, and I take them at their word.”

He takes them at their word!

Was he proud of the massive hunt for Gregory Yetman, who shot pepper spray in the direction of officers and protesters?

A massive manhunt was underway to find him when he ran off in fear. A mob of FBI arrived at his home with guns drawn. Mr. Yetman is a former National Guardsman and does not have a police record. He ran into the New Jersey woods, and tactical teams with dogs and a chopper tried to find him. They searched backyards, sheds, and homes for the pepper sprayer, Gregory Yetman. They set off flashbang grenades as part of the search.

They unleashed tanks, but he eventually turned himself in and faces years in prison.

THE DOUBTS

Yes, some rioted, and that’s very bad, but most just walked around peacefully, taking selfies with police permission. That’s trespass at most, but the DOJ bankrupted many of them for it.

The New York Post reported that the FBI had so many paid informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that it lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers.

According to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office, one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol.

Another agent thought only a handful of informants were in the crowd. He thinks they were trying to stop the riot. FBI Director Wray wouldn’t say if FBI agents were in the crowd when he was questioned under oath.

Rep. Clay Higgins says he’s close to releasing evidence that the J6 riot was a setup. Americans grousing on the Internet were infiltrated, provoked, and lured into a “set stage.”

Hey @Mike_Pence you remember me? I was one of the thousand who was arrested. I didn’t break or ransack anything. I stood OUTSIDE PRAYING. Are you proud of the @FBIWFO for arresting me? https://t.co/8XvCLkXzk7 — Couy Griffin (@CowboyCouy) January 8, 2024

