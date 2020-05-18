100% CNN fake news about Texas cases going up because they reopened

CNN put up another fake coronavirus story. Host John King had a lot of charts but not the right one. He wanted to prove cases are surging in Texas because they opened up. They really don’t want to see the nation open up. He left one important variable out, however.

Watch:

Texas is seeing the highest number of new coronavirus cases and deaths just two weeks after it officially reopened. @JohnKingCNN explores the trend in Texas as the debate on risk of reopening continues.https://t.co/5fvdaNxmba pic.twitter.com/pSV0U8fd1q — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 15, 2020

He ignored tests. They’re testing a lot more people.

The tests are increasing. The percentage is what counts here but they didn’t address that.

The percentage shows a continual decline. How can a news channel, even a fake one, do a story like this without including the testing and the percentages?

This story is 100% fake news @cnn. Texas’s cases are up because testing has surged! Look at percent positive over past seven days. All it takes is one graphic to prove this entire story is bullshit. (Yet look at comments. People believe it & are demanding Texas shut down). https://t.co/98MFoRBuQc pic.twitter.com/I2x9osVYYf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 16, 2020