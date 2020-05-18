100% CNN fake news about Texas cases going up because they reopened

CNN put up another fake coronavirus story. Host John King had a lot of charts but not the right one. He wanted to prove cases are surging in Texas because they opened up. They really don’t want to see the nation open up. He left one important variable out, however.

Watch:

He ignored tests. They’re testing a lot more people.

The tests are increasing. The percentage is what counts here but they didn’t address that.

The percentage shows a continual decline. How can a news channel, even a fake one, do a story like this without including the testing and the percentages?

