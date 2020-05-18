As president, Biden will kill Keystone pipeline, he’s anti-fossil fuel

Joe Biden would rescind President Donald Trump’s permit allowing the Keystone XL oil pipeline to cross the border into the U.S., according to his campaign. That would kill the project with Canada, leaving Canada to sell their fuel to China.

TC Energy’s is supposed to start construction on the cross-border portion of the pipeline this year that would carry 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Canada to the U.S.

NO MORE PIPELINES

Politico said Biden campaign policy director Stef Feldman provided the following written statement: “Biden strongly opposed the Keystone pipeline in the last administration, stood alongside President Obama and Secretary Kerry to reject it in 2015, and will proudly stand in the Roosevelt Room again as President and stop it for good by rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit.”

Obviously, this will hurt Canadians, but it’s also a sign that when he said he will eliminate fossil fuels, he was serious. He has moved to the far-left with people like Alexandria O-Cortez who will serve as his climate panel co-chair. She might even be in his cabinet, which would be totally ridiculous.

To be fair, if Joe Biden is elected, he won’t run anything. He is obviously a figurehead only. The people who surround him will run the government. George Soros will be one of them. All of the people he has surrounded himself with are far-left.

HE’S PROMISED TO BE AN ANTI-FOSSIL FUEL PRESIDENT

Biden promised to eliminate fracking. After decades of hearing we have to get free of Middle Eastern oil, he wants to make us dependent again.

WATCH: Joe Biden promises to eliminate all fracking jobs if he is elected president pic.twitter.com/uDrCxiL5t7 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2019

He doesn’t seem to care much about coal miners.