Despot Gov loses! Oregon’s entire virus lockdown order was thrown out

Governor Kate Brown extended her despotic orders for coronavirus lockdown without seeking emergency powers from the state legislature in 28 days. Because of it, all of her lockdown orders were thrown out by a judge today. You can do what you want in Oregon. They’re free now.

Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff made the ruling Monday in a lawsuit brought by churches who said the social-distancing directives were unconstitutional.

The suit had also argued that emergency powers only last for a month and after that Brown would have needed legislative approval. The judge agreed.

SHE WILL APPEAL

Brown said she would immediately appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court to try to keep the emergency orders in effect.

“This will ensure we can continue to safeguard the health of all Oregonians — including frontline health care workers, those living in nursing homes, workers in agriculture and food processing plants, and Oregonians with underlying health conditions –– while the legal process moves forward,” Brown said.

EVERYONE CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT IN OREGON

Ray Hacke, the attorney who represented the plaintiffs, said in a phone interview Monday the ruling invalidates Brown’s ban on churches gathering for worship but also the entire stay-at-home order.

“The stay-at-home order is no longer in effect. It is invalidated. If people want to get their haircut, they can. They can leave their home for any reason whether it’s deemed essential in the eye of the state or not,” he said.

Everyone can do what they want. That appears to allow the salon owner in Salem to keep her place open.

Oregon only had 3600 cases with 138 deaths. For that, she’s willing to destroy the state’s businesses and peoples’ livelihoods.