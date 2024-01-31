100 Elected FL Officials Quit Over Demand for Financials

What does that tell you if 100 elected officials stepped down in Florida because they have to reveal more of their financials? A Florida law firm will file a lawsuit early next month challenging the state after an expanded Form 6 document.

The attorney says the lawsuit is based on the right to privacy and free speech.

The form will require elected officials to report their exact net worth, home address, valuable items inside the home, and source of income, among other things.

“This form 6 is more disclosure than is required of the President of the United States, the Vice President, congresspeople, it’s more disclosure than is required in any other state in the country,” said Attorney Jamie Cole. “This is a very significant intrusion of privacy.”

The Left got every imaginable financial on Donald Trump, so that’s a poor example.

Maybe they’re protecting corrupt officials, people on the take? Just a thought.

