DO NOT DRIVE Warnings on Vehicles with Takata Airbags

Toyota urged the owners of 50,000 older US vehicles to get immediate recall repairs because an airbag inflator could explode and potentially kill motorists. However, we have to worry about more than Toyotas. Read on.

The Japanese automaker said the ‘Do Not Drive‘ advisory covers some 2003-2004 model year Corolla, 2003-2004 Corolla Matrix, and 2004-2005 RAV4s with Takata airbag inflators.

More than 30 deaths worldwide, including 26 US deaths and hundreds of injuries in various automakers’ vehicles since 2009 are linked to Takata airbag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

The BBC confirmed the deaths attributed to the airbags.

Over the last decade, more than 67 million Takata airbag inflators have been recalled in the United States by more than 20 automakers, and more than 100 million inflators worldwide, in the biggest auto safety callback in history.

Chrysler-parent company Stellantis in July warned 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to immediately stop driving pending repairs after one person was killed when a Takata airbag inflator exploded.

Honda, in February 2023, issued a ‘Do Not Drive‘ warning for 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles after the death of the driver of a 2002 Accord from a faulty Takata airbag inflator. Honda has reported 17 US deaths related to Takata inflator ruptures.

Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017 after Honda recalled almost three-quarters of a million vehicles due to airbag-related concerns. Ford and GM followed. About 100 million Takata airbags are installed in US automobiles.

