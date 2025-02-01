100 US Contractors Head to Gaza to Protect Checkpoints

The US is sending special forces veterans to operate key checkpoints in Gaza. The US wants this peace deal to work.

Israel reluctantly agreed to contractors.

It’s high risk. If civilians or fake civilians get hurt, there will be a media blitz attacking the contractors if the past is prologue.

The funding comes from Israel and Arab nations, not D.C. Some Arab nations support Israel and the US but will not announce this publicly.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email